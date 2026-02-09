New Study Identifies Over 300 Risk Factors for Food Allergy and Finds No Link to Vaccines

Washington, DC, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics examines risk factors for developing food allergy. Researchers from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), along with experts from other advocacy groups, participated in the study as stakeholders. The Joint Taskforce on Allergy Practice Parameters (JTFPP) conducted the study. The JTFPP is comprised of members from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. As part of these and other practice parameters, the JTFPP seeks representatives from patient advocacy groups, including AAFA - the parent organization for Kids with Food Allergies -as well as other stakeholder groups.

The meta-analysis, led by allergist Dr. Derek Chu and team from McMaster University and the Evidence in Allergy research group, examined 190 studies involving 2.8 million people to evaluate factors that are associated with food allergy. The identified factors were categorized by certainty of evidence.

“The study confirms that the risk of a child developing food allergy is relatively low - less than 5 out of 100 babies will develop food allergy,” said Matthew Greenhawt, MD, AAFA’s Chief Medical Officer, a study co-author and the implementation chair for the food allergy practice parameter update. “The study identified 342 risk factors, but the results tell us that there is no single cause or risk for food allergy. Among the risk factors associated with high certainty of developing food allergy are having eczema, seasonal allergies, or wheezing early in life; delaying peanut introduction into diet; and having a mother or sibling with a food allergy. Vaccines are not associated with food allergy risk.”

Other notable risk factors that increase the odds, but have lower certainty, include:



• Having eczema later in childhood

• Having more severe eczema

• Skin water loss (causes dry, flaky, irritated skin)

• Delayed food introduction besides peanut

• Moms getting antibiotics in pregnancy

• Babies getting antibiotics in first year of life

• Dad or both parents having food allergy

• Parents moving to another country before childbirth

• Child raised in different country than where they were born

• Child born by C-section

• Black race

Some of these risk factors are within parental control, while most are beyond parental control. For example, introducing foods such as peanuts and eggs into diets early may help reduce risk. But other risk factors are hard to avoid or impossible to change.

Researchers note that some risk factors are both relatively low and carry additional health benefits – such as the administration of necessary antibiotics to an expecting mother, or to an infant in the first year of life.

“We encourage parents to focus on the factors they can control, like early food introduction,” said Melanie Carver, AAFA’s chief mission officer and a co-author on the study. “But understand that even when you take steps to reduce risk, factors beyond your control may still result in food allergy. You should also know that even if you or your child has risk factors, there is a very high chance your child will not develop a food allergy.”

Resources:





Risk Factors for the Development of Food Allergy in Infants and Children: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis



Layperson summary of findings (PDF): Understanding Food Allergy Risk Factors

