Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Confusion, New Tool Helps Guide Decision-Making

Washington, DC, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) announces the release of a new COVID-19 Vaccine Decision Aid, designed to help people decide if they should get the vaccine this year. The decision aid is endorsed by the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), and the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to help prevent severe illness from COVID. It reduces the chances of hospitalization and/or death related to COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidance on COVID vaccination to rely on individual decision-making. This decision aid is the first such tool to help guide patients with chronic allergic, immunologic, and respiratory diseases regarding this choice.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread in multiple waves per year and affects people of all ages and health status,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “People with chronic lung disease have higher odds of serious illness or persistent symptoms (long COVID). Our new tool can be used by anyone who is evaluating their plan to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

The decision aid is designed for:

People who are unsure if they want to get the COVID vaccine this year

People who are at high risk for severe COVID or other health problems

People worried they could have a severe case of COVID, or pass it to a loved one

People who have had side effects from the COVID vaccine in the past, and wonder if it is worth trying again

People who had COVID-19 in the past, even though they were vaccinated, and wonder if it is worth getting the vaccine

“This decision aid is a starting point for thinking about a person’s COVID risks and the potential benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Matthew Greenhawt, MD, chief medical officer at AAFA. “The vaccine is safe, with only a few common side effects. The decision aid helps you decide if you want to get a COVID vaccine each year, as the CDC now says getting a COVID vaccine is a personal decision. However, the CDC offers limited guidance to inform patient decisions. AAFA, AAAAI, ACAAI, and CHEST are the only organizations to offer a resource to help patients make this decision. We recommend talking with your doctor about your personal situation and how getting vaccinated may help keep you healthy.”

People at increased risk of severe sickness or health complications from COVID include people over 65 years of age and people with underlying health conditions such as asthma, COPD, and cancer. Other high-risk factors include stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, cystic fibrosis, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, disabilities, HIV infection, mental health conditions, tuberculosis, pregnancy, overweight/obesity, immunocompromised, organ transplant, or current or former smoker.

“The COVID-19 vaccine can be a key part of an overall approach to protecting your health,” said Greenhawt. “Complications from COVID can be serious, even life-threatening. Getting the vaccine helps reduce the risk of these complications.”

The COVID-19 Vaccine Decision Aid is available for download at aafa.org/covid or directly via this link: https://aafa.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/covid-19-vaccine-decision-aid.pdf. People can print or use the aid digitally to walk through steps to assess risk and benefits.

Hospital systems, clinics, community health centers, and departments of health are encouraged to add this tool to their patient education libraries. Contact AAFA for interest in adding this decision aid to electronic health record systems or other licensing requests: aafa.org/contact



##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

About ACAAI

ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter/X.

About AAAAI

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,000 allergists / immunologists (in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries) and patients' trusted resource for allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders. This membership includes allergist / immunologists, other medical specialists, allied health and related healthcare professionals—all with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases.

About the American College of Chest Physicians

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication, and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 18,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians and its family of journals, including the flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.



