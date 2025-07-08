Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Astera Labs will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug. 5, 2025 Time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET Hosts: Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 Conference ID: 5908687 Webcast: https://ir.asteralabs.com

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Investor Contact:

Leslie Green

Leslie.green@asteralabs.com