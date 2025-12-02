Astera Labs Expands Connectivity Portfolio with Custom Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced plans to deliver custom connectivity solutions, a new offering designed to address the increasing complexity and diversity of next-generation AI infrastructure featuring multiple types of computing resources to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and cost for a wide range of workloads. Building on the May 2025 announcement of joining the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion Ecosystem , the company is now focused on collaborating with hyperscaler partners to develop custom solutions designed to support NVLink connectivity.

As AI infrastructure grows increasingly complex, hyperscalers need custom connectivity solutions tailored to their unique architectural requirements and workload-specific performance goals. Astera Labs aims to address this demand with custom connectivity solutions—an additive and complementary extension to the company’s industry-standards-based Intelligent Connectivity Platform. Custom solutions enable infrastructure providers to design heterogeneous systems that integrate diverse accelerators into unified, high-performance rack-scale platforms.

“Hyperscalers are accelerating the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure and require proven connectivity partners who can consistently deliver at cloud scale,” said Sanjay Gajendra, President and COO at Astera Labs. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA enables greater flexibility for XPU connectivity through NVLink Fusion enabled solutions. With NVLink Fusion support, our custom connectivity solutions will be engineered to sustain multiple terabytes per second of low-latency data throughput and are expected to be additive to our overall footprint in next-generation heterogenous AI infrastructure.”

The new custom connectivity solutions will leverage Astera Labs’ proven expertise in delivering purpose-built connectivity solutions and COSMOS software-defined architecture for the world’s leading hyperscalers and AI platform providers. Newly acquired capabilities, including photonic chiplet technology, are expected to enhance the company’s vision to provide a total offering for hyperscalers deploying standard, custom, and hybrid AI infrastructure.

"NVLink Fusion, combined with Astera Labs’ purpose-built connectivity solutions, gives customers access to the industry’s best scale-up interconnect with NVLink in a proven rack-scale architecture," said Ashish Karandikar, Vice President of Engineering at NVIDIA. "With Astera Labs joining our growing NVLink Fusion ecosystem, innovators have more choice in bringing semi-custom AI systems to market faster — with higher bandwidth, lower latency performance.”

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Astera Lab’s NVLink Fusion-based customized connectivity solutions, the market’s future needs for such solutions, the anticipated impact and benefits of such solutions, and our expectations as to the collaborations relating to such solutions. Such forward-looking statements may be introduced using words such as “aims,” “designed,” “enable,” “engineered,” “expected,” “potential,” “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Astera Labs, our customers and our collaboration partners, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risk that we may be unable to successfully implement the customized connectivity solutions and collaborations, or utilize Astera Lab’s expertise, capabilities and products with those of our collaboration partners; the expected benefits of the solutions and collaborations may not be realized; delays, disruptions, challenges or increased costs in the solutions covered by the collaborations; the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing customized solutions based on new technologies; litigation or disputes related to the customized connectivity solutions and collaborations or otherwise; macroeconomic conditions, including general semiconductor industry economic conditions; regulatory restrictions; international conflict and other risks and uncertainties described in Astera Lab’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

