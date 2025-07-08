AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following event for the financial community:

Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.





A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

Contact

Phil Hughes

AMD Communications

512-865-9697

phil.hughes@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

(720) 652-3965

liz.stine@amd.com