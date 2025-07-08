Artivo Surfaces, Backed by Transom Capital, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Walker Zanger and Anthology Brands from Mosaic Companies

LIVONIA, Mich., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artivo Surfaces (“Artivo”), the parent company of Virginia Tile and Galleher Duffy, backed by Transom Capital (“Transom”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands from Mosaic Companies. This strategic acquisition reinforces Artivo’s mission to expand its portfolio of premium surface offerings, solidifying its position as a leader in flooring and surface solutions for both residential and commercial markets.

Walker Zanger and Anthology have long been admired for their design excellence, craftsmanship, and commitment to quality. Walker Zanger is synonymous with timeless luxury and innovative materials, while Anthology has become a standout for its trend-forward collections and customer-first approach. Both brands will retain their distinct identities after the transaction closes, operating as dedicated divisions within Artivo. They will also benefit from Artivo’s operational expertise, expanded scale and market reach.

“This acquisition is a transformative step in Artivo’s journey to deliver unparalleled design-driven solutions,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “We are honored to welcome the talented teams of Walker Zanger and Anthology into the Artivo family and are committed to building on their legacies of excellence and innovation. Together, we will further elevate our ability to serve architects, designers, and homeowners with premium surface solutions that inspire and endure.”



This transaction marks the latest milestone in Artivo’s growth strategy under Transom’s ownership. Following the October 2024 combination of Virginia Tile and Galleher under Artivo, and the formation of Galleher Duffy from Galleher and the Tom Duffy Company, the company continues to grow its multi-regional platform. Artivo has significantly expanded its geographic footprint and capabilities. The addition of Walker Zanger and Anthology further positions Artivo as a one-stop destination for premium surfaces, offering an unmatched combination of design, quality, and service.

“This is a defining moment for Artivo as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and enhance our leadership in the premium surfaces industry,” said Steve Kim, Managing Director at Transom. “Walker Zanger and Anthology bring exceptional design heritage and craftsmanship that perfectly complement Artivo’s existing offerings. By integrating these iconic brands, we are unlocking new opportunities for growth, market expansion, and innovation. We are proud to support Artivo in realizing its vision to set a new standard for excellence in the surfaces industry.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including court approval as Mosaic Companies moves through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process to facilitate the sale and address its liabilities. The acquisition does not include the Perpetua Quartz brand or other Mosaic-related company assets.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Transom.

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces, a Transom-backed company, is the parent company to Virginia Tile, and the newly formed Galleher Duffy company. The company’s network covers 64 locations in over 18 states, and they provide a comprehensive range of flooring solutions from coast to coast. Its extensive portfolio features a diverse selection of ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl, and all necessary installation materials. Combining a century of expertise with innovative design and premium products, serving both residential and commercial markets. Artivo’s scale enables it to deliver industry-leading products and solutions while preserving the personalized, high-touch service its customers depend on. For more information, please visit: https://artivosurfaces.com.

About Transom Capital

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a top-quartile track record through a variety of economic cycles by employing a proven, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, certainty and precision. Supported by one of the largest in-house operations teams among its peers, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.



Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.



For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

About Mosaic Companies

Mosaic Companies, LLC is a nationally recognized leader in the specialty wall and mosaic tile, floor tile and natural stone slab categories. Our world-class luxury brands are featured in an expanding footprint of immersive showrooms that deliver a one-of-kind design experience, offering superior products of extraordinary quality and unparalleled selection. Founded as a family business more than 30 years ago, Mosaic has grown into a sophisticated portfolio of brands and products with dual headquarters in Miami and Atlanta and an expansive distribution network throughout the United States. We are committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation, continuously setting the highest standards of excellence through our exceptional product offerings and dedication to customer service.

