Bird and Moody Center Announce Exclusive Scooter Parking Partnership Now Live in Austin

Austin, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird, a leader in sustainable micromobility, has officially launched an exclusive partnership with the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, giving riders access to dedicated parking zones near the venue starting this month.

As part of the rollout, two premium Bird parking locations are now live along Robert Dedman Drive—strategically positioned near the Manor Garage and East 20th Street—for seamless drop-off and pick-up during Moody Center events. These zones are clearly marked on the Bird app and located just steps from the venue’s main entrances, helping attendees avoid traffic, reduce emissions, and arrive on time.

“We’re excited to launch this in July and offer fans a convenient, sustainable option for getting to the Moody Center,” said Stewart Lyons, co-CEO of Bird. “This partnership not only improves access for riders, but also helps the City of Austin reduce congestion and move closer to its climate goals.”

The program is active for all major events at the Moody Center, including concerts, basketball games, and university gatherings. Riders can find the zones via the Bird app and are encouraged to park responsibly in the designated areas.

This collaboration reinforces Bird’s commitment to smart, sustainable transportation in cities—and makes the Moody Center one of the first live entertainment venues in Texas to integrate dedicated micromobility infrastructure on-site.

About Bird

Bird is a global leader in the micromobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people move, one ride at a time. Operating in over 200 cities globally, with a growing global network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, Bird is making sustainable transportation accessible for all—wherever they are and however they move. By partnering with cities to deliver more connected and efficient mobility options, Bird is helping shape a future of thriving communities around the world.

About Moody Center

Moody Center provides the nation’s 10th-largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena is home to The University of Texas Women’s and Men’s basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin, and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. Moody Center has been recently named the Arena of the Year by Pollstar and by the Academy of Country Music. For additional information and news, follow @moodycenteratx on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

