Los Angeles, California, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zig-Zag Launches New Premium Natural Leaf Cigar Line – Zig-Zag Woods

Slow-Burning, Boldly Flavored, and Value-Priced for High Turnover in Convenience and Smoke Shop Channels

Zig-Zag, a heritage brand trusted by millions, proudly announces the launch of Zig-Zag Woods, a new line of premium natural leaf cigars crafted for today’s adult cigar consumer and strategically designed for convenience stores and smoke shops.

With more than 58% of consumers referring to rough-cut cigars as "woods", this launch meets consumer expectations with a name and format that resonates. Zig-Zag Woods features a slow-burning, all-natural leaf wrap filled with premium rough-cut tobacco, delivering a rich and smooth smoking experience. With bold flavor profiles and recognizable Zig-Zag branding, this line is engineered for fast sell-through and high margins.

Over 300 million rough-cut cigars are sold annually (MSA), demonstrating the strength of this segment, and Zig-Zag Woods is primed to compete and win.

Product Offering:

5 Varieties: Natural Silk & Berries Sweet Aromatic Crème Royale Velvet

Pre-Priced: $1.39 for 2 cigars

$1.39 for 2 cigars Packaging Configuration: 15 pouches per carton 24 cartons per case



Whether your customers prefer the boldness of Sweet Aromatic or the smoothness of Velvet, Zig-Zag Woods provides a flavor for every taste. With its competitive price point, premium quality, and shelf-ready format, Zig-Zag Woods is primed to become a top seller in the natural leaf cigar segment.

“Customers have been asking for a premium value-added product that moves quickly and satisfies customers. Zig-Zag Woods is our answer,” said Jessica Chesney, SBM of Marketing at Zig-Zag. “We’ve combined quality, flavor variety, and value into a package that’s a win for both consumers and the trade.”

Now Shipping Nationwide

Zig-Zag Woods are now available for wholesale and retail ordering. For more information, promotional assets, or to place an order, contact Zig-Zag customer service at (800) 331-5962 CustomerService@NationalTobacco.com or visit TPB Marketplace.

About Zig-Zag

Zig-Zag is a market leader in premium tobacco and smoking accessories, known for its authenticity, innovation, and quality. With a legacy spanning over 140 years, Zig-Zag continues to evolve with consumer trends while delivering reliable products to its retail partners. Zig-Zag is exclusively distributed by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded consumer products.

