Ardmore Institute of Health Supports The Institute for Functional Medicine in Helping Clinicians Address Chronic Disease

Washington State, USA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – July 8, 2025 – The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) today announced that Ardmore Institute of Health (AIH) has awarded it a $30,000 grant to accelerate the adoption of whole health and lifestyle medicine at academic institutions, helping up to 250 future clinicians implement equitable and preferred methods for preventing, treating, and reversing chronic disease. For 11 years, AIH has given over $19 million to fund innovative projects, and IFM is one of their 2025 recipients.

IFM will use the grant for a pilot project to integrate its award-winning course Lifestyle: The Foundations of Functional Medicine into the curriculum of selected academic partners, including Nebraska Methodist College, Northwestern Health Sciences University, Parker University, Southern California University of Health Sciences, Weill Cornell Medical College, and more.

“IFM is honored to be recognized by AIH through this grant. We are excited to elevate the awareness, understanding, and application of functional medicine’s modifiable lifestyle factors in achieving optimal patient health and well-being,” said IFM CEO Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA. “Through collaborations with our esteemed partner institutions, practitioners in training will engage with and embrace the tools needed to improve patient outcomes and safeguard their own quality of life.”

IFM has partnered with academic institutions for more than a decade to introduce functional medicine into core curricula and clinical training. IFM trains healthcare providers in a root-cause, whole health approach that prioritizes evidence-based lifestyle interventions. To meet the growing demand for functional medicine–trained practitioners around the globe, IFM has a comprehensive strategy to increase access for early-career medical professionals in multiple disciplines.

“Ardmore Institute of Health is delighted to provide a grant to IFM to enhance medical education with lifestyle medicine," said AIH President and CEO Dr. Ron Stout. "We are on a mission to transform the way people are cared for in America, and IFM's work to integrate lifestyle medicine–infused whole person care principles into medical education is a vital component of this healthcare transformation."

As the leading voice of functional medicine, IFM is the only Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)-accredited provider of functional medicine education and currently holds Accreditation with Commendation.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. Functional medicine evaluates the whole person and treats underlying processes and dysfunctions that cause imbalance and disease by addressing the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of each patient. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through ACCME-accredited education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM’s Find a Practitioner database is the largest functional medicine referral network in the world. Visit IFM.org for more information.

About functional medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine is a whole person approach to care that evaluates and addresses the root causes of disease to restore healthy function. Functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine, focused on patient communication, patient evaluation, and personalized therapeutic interventions. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine considers the complex interactions among genetics, environment, and lifestyle for each individual, targets the underlying dysfunction causing symptoms, and seeks to restore balance to promote optimal health and well-being.

About Ardmore Institute of Health (AIH)

Ardmore Institute of Health, established in 1947, works for a future where healthy environments and lifestyles provide equitable and preferred methods to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. To achieve this vision, AIH offers grant funding, Full Plate Living nutrition programming, and resources to accelerate Whole Health adoption and learning. For more information, visit www.ardmoreinstituteofhealth.org.