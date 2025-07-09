AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2025 Q2 and 6 months

In 2025 Q2, 3.5 million tons of cargo and 2.2 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers increased by 3.8% i.e. 81 thousand passengers. Cargo volumes increased 8% i.e. 253 thousand tons. The number of vessel calls increased by 2.1%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 2.4%, the number of vehicles increased by 3.4%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica declined 63% comparing to last year.

According to Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, operational volumes in the second quarter show positive growth in cargo volumes and passenger numbers. "We see continuous increase in liquid bulk, which is related to the movement of project-based goods of European origin. In terms of bulk cargo, growth has been driven by the transport of grain, crushed stone and wood pellets. The number of passengers has also increased, including 4.3% on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this summer.", said Kalm.

In cargo volumes liquid bulk (+115 thousand tonnes i.e +37%) and dry bulk (+163 thousand tonnes i.e +34%) increased the most. Only ro-ro cargo showed a decline.

The number of passengers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route increased by +4.3% and among cruise passengers by +25%. In addition to Finns and Germans, the number of passengers from distant countries - such as China, the United States and Japan - has increased.

The increase in ship visits was 46% for cruise ships, 4.5% for cargo ships, and 0.6% for passenger ships.

In shipping, the number of passengers on ferries increased by +2.4%, the number of vehicles increased by +3.4%, the number of trips decreased by -1.5%. The number of charter days and utilization rate of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -63%, as last year the project-based summer period off-shore works started earlier than usual.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q2 2025 is preliminary as of 9 July 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change 6M 2025 6M 2024 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 485 3 232 7.8% 6 825 6 596 3.5% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 700 1 810 -6.1% 3 291 3 476 -5.3% Liquid bulk 427 312 36.9% 986 648 52.1% Dry bulk 645 483 33.7% 1 210 1 203 0.6% Containers 535 522 2.4% 1 042 1 028 1.4% in TEUs 65 507 64 234 2.0% 128 039 125 486 2.0% General cargo 152 102 49.3% 267 233 14.2% Non-marine 26 3 766.8% 30 7 331.5% Number of passengers by routes 2 247 2 165 3.8% 3 659 3 631 0.8% (th pax) Tallinn-Helsingi 1 972 1 891 4.3% 3 248 3 208 1.2% Tallinn-Stockholm 143 157 -9.0% 232 255 -9.0% Muuga-Vuosaari 52 52 -1.0% 92 93 -1.1% Cruise (traditional) 67 54 24.8% 67 54 24.8% Other 13 11 16.7% 20 20 -0.3% Number of vessel calls 1 841 1 804 2.1% 3 546 3 431 3.4% Cargo vessels 373 357 4.5% 724 686 5.5% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 427 1 419 0.6% 2 781 2 717 2.4% Cruise vessels (traditional) 41 28 46.4% 41 28 46.4% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes) Number of trips 6 139 6 232 -1.5% 10 912 11 060 -1.3% Number of passengers (th) 683 667 2.4% 1 047 1 039 0.8% Number of vehicles (th) 327 316 3.4% 522 507 2.9% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 20 54 -63.0% 110 145 -24.1% Utility rate (%) 22% 59% -63.0% 61% 80% -23.7%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/.

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/#statistika-4.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

