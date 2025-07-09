Arco Vara Has a New Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Kert Keskpaik, previously a member of the Supervisory Board, has been appointed as its new Chairman. Tarmo Sild, who has chaired the Supervisory Board until now, will continue as a member of the Board.

Keskpaik has been involved in real estate development and sales for more than 20 years. He has worked as a broker, renovated and sold apartments, and completed a few smaller development projects. For the past ten years, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Arco Vara AS. Keskpaik holds a degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance at Tallinn University of Technology.

Comment from Kert Keskpaik:

“I am very pleased that the Supervisory Board has made the decision and appointed me as the new Chairman. Over the past year, Arco Vara AS has undergone significant changes, and I plan to help the company grow and successfully realize both existing and future development projects.”

Comment from Tarmo Sild:

“Kert Keskpaik represents our passion for real estate that is sustainable, modern, and desirable. In addition, he has represented the shareholders and served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Arco Vara for over a decade. As a lifelong endurance athlete, he brings consistency, discipline, and a desire to win — not just to participate. This is an ideal combination of qualities to help create new value at the Board level for customers and shareholders, and to support the team in reaching the next level.”

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 6144 630

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com