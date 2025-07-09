Piletitasku has partnered with If Insurance

Customers of Piletitasku, the ticket sales platform operated by AS Delfi Meedia, a subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, can now benefit from a new security solution: Piletitasku has teamed up with If Insurance to offer the option to insure tickets at the point of purchase. This means that in the event of sudden illness or an accident, ticket holders can receive a full refund.

If desired, insurance can be conveniently added during the Piletitasku purchase process while selecting event tickets. Visitors do not need to search for separate insurance or complete additional forms — everything is handled smoothly in a single transaction. The service aims to provide people with peace of mind in unforeseeable circumstances.

According to Pilvi Sark, Strategic Partner Development Manager, interest in ticket insurance is growing in Estonia. Approximately 90% of insurance payouts relate to health issues.

