AS Ekspress Grupp to Acquire Full Ownership of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus

According to the agreement signed between AS Ekspress Grupp and AS AVH Grupp on June 9, 2025, Ekspress Grupp will purchase the 50% stake in AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus previously owned by AVH Grupp. As a result of this transaction, Ekspress Grupp will become the sole owner of Õhtuleht Kirjastus.

Õhtuleht Kirjastus is one of Estonia's largest media companies, publishing Õhtuleht, the daily newspaper with the largest circulation in Estonia, as well as several popular magazines. The company also manages online publications, including the ohtuleht.ee and toidutare.ee portals.

The acquisition of Õhtuleht Kirjastus provides Ekspress Grupp with additional opportunities to invest in quality journalism and is in line with the group's long-term strategy. The company will continue both publishing traditional print publications and investing in digital channels. The transaction will not result in changes to Õhtuleht Kirjastus's daily operations and customer relationships but will allow for resource optimization and investment in quality content development. The shared goal of Ekspress Grupp and Õhtuleht Kirjastus is to continue providing engaging content to their readers.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. Prior to entry into force, the purchase and sale transaction needs to be approved by the Competition Authority.

The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange “Requirements for Issuers”. AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group’s Management and Supervisory Boards are not personally interested in the transaction.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia, and organizes conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.