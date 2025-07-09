Accountants play a critical role in building trust in AI

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more embedded in everyday life, concerns around privacy, bias and misuse are mounting—and Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) are uniquely positioned to help bridge the trust gap.

A new joint publication from CPA Canada and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) explores the pressing need for trusted oversight of AI and highlights how CPA-led assurance services can address key risks—an approach already being embraced by firms like PwC.

“Confidence in AI isn’t just about easing public concern, it’s essential to reducing the risk of financial loss, regulatory penalties and reputational damage,” says Melissa Robertson, CPA Canada’s AI expert and co-author of the paper. “These risks are especially high in Canada, where AI literacy ranks among the lowest in the world.”

One of the most effective ways to build trust is through independent assurance: a service that CPAs have long provided in other high-risk areas. Assurance can offer third-party validation that complex systems are designed and operating as intended. Now, this expertise is being extended to AI.

“We have well-established processes, professional standards and tools to ensure quality,” Robertson adds. “As a regulated profession grounded in trust, CPAs bring the skills, oversight and objectivity that AI systems demand.”

CPAs already apply assurance and compliance frameworks to help organizations assess essential technologies, including HR platforms, financial systems and cloud-based storage services. These evaluations draw on proven CPA auditing practices and trusted tools like the System and Organization Controls (SOC) suite of services, which address critical areas such as security, privacy and reliability, offering peace of mind to clients and regulators alike.

“Most organizations already rely on SOC reports to validate their systems,” says Robertson. “Now we’re seeing growing demand from major players for the same level of assurance around AI. Today, many CPA firms are still exploring AI assurance as a service—tomorrow, they’ll be delivering it.”

About the paper

Closing the AI trust gap: The role of the CPA in AI assurance is the third and final paper in CPA Canada and the AICPA’s artificial intelligence series. It outlines how CPAs can apply their assurance expertise—including established standards, oversight models and professional judgment—to help organizations build trust in AI systems. The paper is intended for business leaders, regulators and technology stakeholders seeking practical, independent approaches to AI oversight.