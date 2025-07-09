Reliance, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on Wednesday, July 23rd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after the market closes. Reliance management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at reliance.com.

Reliance, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, July 24, 2025 TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Central Time

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13754480 WEBCAST: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1725504&tp_key=1982d79c3a



For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13754480. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at reliance.com for 90 days.

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance’s average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com.

