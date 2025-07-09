Bitget Lists Tanssi (TANSSI) for Spot Trading with 8,878,000 in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Tanssi (TANSSI) on its spot trading platform. Tanssi is a decentralized infrastructure protocol. Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will also launch an exclusive PoolX campaign and a CandyBomb campaign.

Trading for the TANSSI/USDT pair will begin on July 9, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available starting July 10, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). Eligible users can participate in a PoolX campaign to earn a share of 888,000 TANSSI by locking a minimum of 100 TANSSI, up to a maximum of 10,000,000 TANSSI. The campaign will run from July 9, 2025, 11:00 to July 19, 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

In addition, Bitget will launch a CandyBomb event offering a total of 7,990,000 TANSSI in rewards. The trading pool is divided into two segments: new users can trade TANSSI and SOL for a chance to win from a 5,330,000 TANSSI pool, while the general TANSSI trading pool offers 2,660,000 TANSSI for all eligible participants. The CandyBomb campaign will run from 9 July 2025, 11:00 till 16 July 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

Tanssi is transforming the way developers deploy appchains by offering a streamlined, infrastructure-free approach backed by Ethereum-level security. Designed for use cases such as real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoins, and coordination protocols, Tanssi automates the full stack, handling validator orchestration, decentralized sequencing, RPCs, indexers, and explorers right out of the box. Developers can launch quickly with a prebuilt EVM chain or tailor a substrate-based runtime, gaining deterministic performance, rapid finality, and complete control over governance, fees, and upgrade logic.

This flexible architecture enables teams to deploy sovereign chains without shared bottlenecks or external dependencies, accelerating time to market while maintaining full autonomy. With Tanssi, launching an appchain becomes as seamless as deploying a smart contract, offering both speed and scalability for today’s most ambitious Web3 applications.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broadening its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Tanssi into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further solidifying its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects and cultural movements.

For more details on Tanssi, visit here.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

