Nusano Achieves Key Technology Milestone Enabling Simultaneous Production of Multiple Radioisotopes

Pairing of custom-built klystrons and fast-pulse modulators enable production of up to 12 radioisotopes in a single run

Power and efficiency of Nusano system to surpass existing commercial methodologies

Beam time reservations and isotope supply agreements underway



WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it has received and successfully tested new equipment for its particle accelerator that will enable it to produce up to 12 different radioisotopes simultaneously. It has installed custom-built klystrons (high powered microwave vacuum tubes) and fast-pulse modulators, that together with custom-designed fast switching magnets, allow it to accelerate and steer its heavy ion particle beam. This is an important milestone and major differentiator for the Nusano platform. Other commercially available particle acceleration methods for radioisotope production are using low currents which support only limited isotope production.

“Radioisotope production methods have been stagnant for decades, resulting in shortages and a lack of innovation in radioisotope development,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Nusano’s technology is a generational leap forward that enables production at a scale that will supply the radiopharmaceuticals market and support progress in multiple other industries, ranging from aerospace to alternative energy.”

Nusano’s breakthrough linear accelerator-based radioisotope production platform is anchored by the company’s patented ion source. The Nusano source generates heavy ions (4He++ & 2H+) on a scale which is orders of magnitude greater than any existing comparable technology. Those particles are then focused into a 70-foot linear accelerator and steered by a series of magnets to one of 12 targets at the end of the beam line. When the ions collide with the target material, a radioisotope is created.

Nusano’s modulators operate with remarkable efficiency, facilitating a pulse-by-pulse delivery of beam to individual targets at a rate of approximately 300 times per second. This level of precision allows Nusano to control the amount of energy directed at each target, offering the flexibility to shorten pulses and adjust power levels as needed to produce specific isotopes.

Upon exiting the accelerating structure, the heavy ions generated by Nusano’s ion source are moving at a speed of approximately one-sixth the speed of light (~112 million miles per hour). Nusano has also received and validated its first batch of production-ready magnets, which are integral to the company’s ability to deliver the pulsed particle beams to the targets.

Nusano’s technology provides exceptional flexibility and scalability, facilitating the rapid introduction of innovative technologies to the market. This capability enables Nusano to efficiently adjust production in response to customers’ changing requirements, thereby supporting greater agility in their development initiatives.

“This is one of Nusano’s many technological achievements this year which we believe will result in unparalleled advancements in the field,” Lowe said. “Our customers are now securing beam time and production slots, and we look forward to working with leading companies who share our commitment to using radioisotopes to improve human health, deliver energy solutions, and enable the continued exploration of our world.”

