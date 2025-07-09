MADD Canada Unveils Roadside Memorial Sign in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Honour of Ashley Marie Vaillancourt Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada will unveil a new roadside memorial sign in Niagara-on-the-Lake in honour of 34-year-old Ashley Marie Vaillancourt, who was tragically killed in an impaired driving crash on July 9, 2022. The unveiling ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the crash, at the crash site across from 1870 York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Ashley Marie was a passenger in a car driven by her spouse on their way home from a wedding. While traveling on York Road, the vehicle left the roadway, veered onto a gravel shoulder, flipped onto its roof, and crashed into a rocky culvert before resting in a driveway. The passenger side of the vehicle took the brunt of the impact. Ashley Marie was trapped inside the wreckage and died at the scene, leaving behind her 10-year-old daughter.

“Ashley Marie was taken away from us in an instant, but the pain of losing her will last forever,” said Charlene Jones, Ashley’s sister. “She was a loving mother, a sister, and a friend. She should still be here. We hope this sign helps prevent other families from experiencing such heartache.”

“Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in impaired driving crashes, said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Like so many families we support, Ashley Marie’s loved ones are living with a loss that was entirely preventable. This sign stands for Ashley Marie, but also for every life cut short by impaired driving—and every life we can save.”

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Ashley Marie’s family and friends for their courage, and Niagara Region for its support in establishing this roadside memorial sign.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa, Chief of Police, Niagara Regional Police Service Bill Fordy, family members and friends are expected to attend the ceremony to honour Ashley Marie’s life and raise awareness about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

