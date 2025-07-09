zSpace Imagine Wins Future’s Best of Show Award at ISTELive25, Presented by Tech & Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leader in immersive learning, announced today that the Company is a recipient of Future’s Best of Show Award, presented at ISTE 2025 by Tech & Learning for their headset-free AR/VR laptop solution, zSpace Imagine, in the Primary Education category. This marks the second consecutive year zSpace has earned a Best of Show Award at ISTE, following its 2024 win that celebrated the Company’s innovative Career Readiness Solution, highlighted by Career Coach AI™. The back-to-back recognition underscores zSpace’s commitment to delivering transformative, immersive technology that addresses real needs across K–12 education, higher education, and into the workforce development market.

Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors, and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.

Winners were announced at the Tech & Learning reception during ISTELive25 in San Antonio and included in a press release on techlearning.com .



About zSpace Imagine:

zSpace Imagine is the first augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) laptop purpose-built for primary education—delivering immersive, interactive learning experiences without the need for headsets or goggles. With a stylus-enabled, glasses-free 3D display, elementary and middle school students can explore STEM, CTE, and core subjects in hands-on, engaging ways that promote curiosity and deeper understanding.

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products—and businesses behind them—who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.

“We’re honored that zSpace Imagine has been recognized with a Best of Show Award,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “This award reflects our mission to create age-appropriate immersive tools that truly enhance student learning. Imagine is helping schools introduce the power of AR/VR in a way that’s engaging, effective, and accessible for even the youngest learners.”

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

