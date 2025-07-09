StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management Onboard 27 Metro Storage Facilities

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management has announced a significant portfolio expansion through a collaborative onboarding of 27 self storage facilities formerly operated by Metro Storage. Located across seven states and representing over 2 million net rentable square feet and 18,672 storage units, these facilities are now fully integrated into the company’s third party management platform and are operating under either the StorageMart or Manhattan Mini Storage brand.

This expansion reinforces the company’s position as a leading self storage provider for third party management services, offering a dual-brand solution for storage owners seeking operational excellence and portfolio growth.





StorageMart in Line Lexington, PA

Newly Onboarded Facilities

The 27 newly onboarded facilities span Illinois, New Jersey, Minnesota, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, increasing the company’s presence in key suburban and secondary markets across the U.S.

Facilities Now Operating as StorageMart:

Minnesota : Blaine, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan

: Blaine, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan Illinois : Mundelein, Buffalo Grove, Lake Bluff, Northbrook, Deerfield, Skokie, Addison, Naperville, St Charles

: Mundelein, Buffalo Grove, Lake Bluff, Northbrook, Deerfield, Skokie, Addison, Naperville, St Charles New Jersey : Mount Laurel, Wall Township

: Mount Laurel, Wall Township Pennsylvania : Doylestown, Line Lexington, Chadds Ford

: Doylestown, Line Lexington, Chadds Ford Wisconsin : Brown Deer

: Brown Deer Florida: Spring Hill, Wesley Chapel

Facilities Now Operating as Manhattan Mini Storage:

New Jersey : Monmouth Junction, Springfield, Randolph, Wood-Ridge, Plainfield

: Monmouth Junction, Springfield, Randolph, Wood-Ridge, Plainfield New York: Westhampton Beach

Manhattan Mini Storage in Wood-Ridge, NJ

Each facility features a unique mix of storage unit options including standard, climate controlled, and drive-up units, with many offering modern conveniences such as drive-thru loading bays, indoor access, and 24/7 availability.

“This collaboration reflects how aligned goals and the right operational partner can create real momentum. Our third party management program is built to seamlessly take on large-scale onboarding while maintaining a consistent focus on performance, service, and long-term value.” Herby Bowman, VP of Third Party Management for StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage.

“The Nagel and Burnam families have known each other since the early 1970s, when both were pioneers in the emerging self storage industry. As Metro and the Nagel family transition to an asset management and real estate investment platform, our partnership with StorageMart to outsource property management is a natural fit. StorageMart’s culture closely aligns with ours and provides the opportunity for Metro and its partners to leverage the operating scale and efficiencies of the world’s largest privately owned self storage company, with more than 300 locations. We are excited to launch this new partnership across the Nagel family’s wholly owned facilities and select Metro joint ventures.” Matthew Nagel, Chairman, Metro Storage LLC

As part of the StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management portfolio, these locations now benefit from industry-leading services including centralized call center support, dynamic revenue management programs, industry-leading operational systems, and strategic marketing programs tailored to local audiences.

About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management:

StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

Third Party Management Contact:

Herby Bowman

Herby.Bowman@storage-mart.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d0dee9b-6a3f-4924-b871-5a00451e5111

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69016f17-0616-4a3a-94fe-84dd367b5993

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.