Beyond Oil Strengthens Leadership with the Addition of Giora BarDea, Former CEO of Strauss Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the appointment of Giora BarDea as VP of Global Strategy. In this new role, Mr. BarDea will focus on long-term strategic planning, expanding international partnerships, strengthening the distribution network, and leading go-to-market initiatives to accelerate the Company’s global growth strategy in the foodservice and food industries.

“Giora BarDea is a proven leader with deep expertise in the global food and beverage industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Beyond Oil,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. “His strategic vision, global leadership experience, and proven track record in building high-impact partnerships will be instrumental as we execute our ambitious growth strategy. Giora’s appointment significantly strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to attracting talent as we pursue our mission to create a healthier and more compelling future through food innovation.”

Mr. BarDea brings over three decades of senior leadership experience in the food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. Most notably, he served as CEO of Strauss Group (TASE: STRS), one of Israel’s largest food conglomerates, employing over 15,000 people across 20 countries. Under his leadership, Strauss expanded its global footprint and strengthened its operational excellence worldwide. Throughout his career, Mr. BarDea has played pivotal roles in major industry milestones, including the merger between Strauss and Elite, and building long-term partnerships with global companies such as PepsiCo, Haier, Virgin, and Sao Miguel.

“I am thrilled to join Beyond Oil at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Giora BarDea. “Its unique technology aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of the global food industry combining health, sustainability, and operational efficiency into one compelling solution. Having led major food companies for decades, where frying operations played a significant role, I clearly see the value and impact Beyond Oil’s solution brings to the industry. I strongly believe in its mission and look forward to contributing my experience and working with the leadership team to help scale Beyond Oil’s impact across the global food sector.”

In this role as VP of Global Strategy, Mr. BarDea has been engaged in a part-time capacity by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel.

About Giora BarDea

Giora BarDea is a highly accomplished executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in the global food and beverage industry, including 26 years at Strauss Group, one of Israel’s largest food conglomerates. From 2018 to 2022, Mr. BarDea served as President and CEO of Strauss group and played a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and innovation across global markets. Mr. BarDea was Deputy CEO of Strauss from 2014 to 2018, served as CEO of Strauss North America from 2007 to 2014, and was CEO of the Strauss parent company from 2003 to 2007. Mr. BarDea holds a B.A. from Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Humanities and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. In addition to his business achievements, Giora serves as Chairman of the Management Committee of ERAN - Emotional First Aid, a leading mental health nonprofit, and has been active in the Maccabi World Union for many years.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co .

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.