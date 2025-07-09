Charli Capital Announces Proposed Transaction for Strategic Reverse Takeover

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CharliAI Inc. d/b/a Charli Capital (“Charli Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven infrastructure for capital markets, today announced it has entered into a binding letter agreement (“Letter Agreement”) with 1348514 B.C. Ltd. (“ShellCo”), a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. The Letter Agreement outlines the proposed acquisition of Charli Capital by ShellCo, resulting in a reverse takeover of ShellCo, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Charli Capital is transforming capital markets with its breakthrough “Multidimensional AI” platform, delivering real-time, automated insights across both public and private markets. Purpose-built and designed for private investors, family offices, advisors, and fund managers, Charli Capital’s technology is engineered to:

Accelerate Diligence & Surface Smart Deals: AI-powered investor relations tools and instant scorecards for alternative investments.

Deliver Always-On Market Intelligence: Unified, automated access to financials, valuations, forecasts, and comparable data for both public and private companies.

Unified, automated access to financials, valuations, forecasts, and comparable data for both public and private companies. Unlock Private Market Opportunity: Addressing the inefficiencies in private market data, Charli Capital empowers investors with actionable intelligence and transparency in a sector where 99% of companies are private and data is often fragmented or inaccessible.



Charli Capital’s platform is built on years of advanced R&D in Agentic AI, data science, and leading-edge digital twin technologies to outperform traditional solutions in accuracy, reasoning, and speed.

“The Proposed Transaction marks a pivotal milestone for Charli Capital,” said Kevin Collins, CEO of Charli Capital. “By becoming a public company through this reverse merger with ShellCo, we will significantly increase awareness of Charli Capital among key stakeholders, accelerate the scale of our AI-powered platform, and deliver next-generation market intelligence to a broader audience of investors, advisors, and institutions.”

Eric Massie, CEO and Director of ShellCo, added, “We are excited to partner with Charli Capital, whose innovative technology and vision align with our commitment to delivering value to shareholders and the broader capital markets ecosystem.”

The Proposed Transaction positions Charli Capital to accelerate its mission of democratizing access to private and public market intelligence, and is also expected to:

Enhance transparency and trust for stakeholders.

Expand access to growth capital.

Enable broader adoption of Charli Capital’s AI-driven solutions in the global investment community.



Overview of Proposed Transaction

Reverse Takeover Structure: ShellCo will acquire all issued and outstanding equity securities of Charli Capital, resulting in Charli Capital becoming the public entity.

Binding Agreement: The Letter Agreement creates binding obligations on both parties, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Charli Capital

Charli Capital is redefining the future of private investing with a first-of-its-kind dual-sided network, powered by Charli’s multidimensional AI. Our platform empowers investors to uncover hidden opportunities, access high-quality deal flow, and engage in a new era of data-driven, intelligent capital allocation. Charli Capital is where next-generation investment decisions begin.

