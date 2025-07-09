Jotto and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Engagement

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jotto, a leader in AI-powered customer and community engagement solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Jotto’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s AI-driven feedback and engagement platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to scale Jotto’s impact across Government and Educational institutions, empowering them to better understand and serve their communities,” said Jason Van Anden, Jotto’s CEO. “Together, we will drive smarter decision-making and foster deeper connections with constituents and stakeholders.”

Jotto revolutionizes how its customers listen to, engage with and gain insights from their constituents. Using AI-driven analytics and dynamic feedback mechanisms, this platform enables municipalities, Educational institutions and other Public Sector entities to collect real-time, actionable insights from constituents who simply answer a prompt with video, voice or text anywhere, anytime. This partnership expands Carahsoft’s robust portfolio of technology offerings, supporting Government agencies and schools in achieving transparency, engagement and data-informed decision-making.

Through Carahsoft’s contracts, Jotto will provide solutions that address key challenges in citizen and student engagement. From streamlining public feedback during policy development to elevating educational outcomes with real-time insights, Jotto empowers organizations to adapt and thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are confident that Jotto’s platform has tremendous potential and clear benefits for our Public Sector clients,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “Jotto’s adherence to the rigorous standards for security and resiliency of Amazon Web Services (AWS) ensures our customers can successfully deploy this solution to foster meaningful connections and achieve actionable results within their communities.”

This partnership underscores Carahsoft’s commitment to delivering modern solutions tailored to Public Sector needs and Jotto’s mission to make engagement more impactful and accessible for all. Jotto’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6110 or JottoInc@carahsoft.com.

About Jotto

Jotto is an AI-powered engagement platform that enables organizations to gather real-time feedback and transform it into actionable insights. Designed for municipalities, educational institutions and enterprises, Jotto fosters transparency, inclusivity and smarter decision-making.

Contact

Jason Van Anden

jason@jotto.me

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com