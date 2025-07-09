Carson Group Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Colorado Advisory Aveo Capital

Omaha, Neb., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Aveo Capital, a wealth advisory firm based in Englewood, Colo. The firm manages approximately $608 million in assets and will rebrand as a Carson Wealth location.

Managing Partner Keys Tinney, CFP®, co-founded the firm in 2011 with Partners Brian Rorick and Michael Beerman. Since then, the business has grown substantially by adding like-minded advisors and team members committed to putting clients first. With a mission to expand what’s possible for clients by providing holistic advice and sophisticated wealth management solutions, the firm has built a reputation for helping individuals, families and business owners navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

“From our initial meeting with Keys and his partners, we recognized their unwavering dedication to delivering value for clients, which makes them an ideal fit for the Carson Wealth network,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “As a built-in extension of their team, Carson will orchestrate support from industry-leading practitioners and in-house experts to help the Englewood team provide personalized services and enhanced experiences for clients. We look forward to helping them pursue strategic business goals such as growing the firm by developing the next generation of financial advisors. By investing in the careers of junior advisors, the team is laying the groundwork for future succession and long-term sustainability of the business.”

Scaling for success

“As Aveo grew, we recognized that if we wanted to do more for our clients we needed to transition into a more unified team—one that could enhance our services and solutions while maintaining the same level of strong, personal relationships we’ve built with each client,” Tinney said. “Carson had everything we envisioned for Aveo already built, tested and ready to implement. The scale, innovative technology, holistic tax planning services and advanced investment capabilities will allow us to grow for generations to come. We also look forward to tapping into Carson’s added marketing support to help us expand outreach and host events for clients and prospects.”

Rorick added, “We’re proud of our amazing team of partners and wealth advisors, all who are different timelines and stages of our careers. Someday we’ll retire, and it’s important for us to have a succession plan in place. Our partnership with Carson creates a transition plan in a way that gives clients peace of mind that they will be taken care of well beyond the current team in place.”

This acquisition further strengthens Carson Wealth’s growing presence in the Rocky Mountain region and underscores its ongoing commitment to building partnerships with independent advisory firms nationwide.

“The Englewood team’s proactive approach to succession planning and commitment to developing the next generation of financial advisors aligns seamlessly with our long-term vision,” said Michael Belluomini, Carson Group’s senior vice president of Mergers & Acquisitions. “We’ve been impressed by their proven ability to recruit new advisors, which contributes to our inorganic growth goals. At Carson, we are dedicated to helping advisory firms accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency and ultimately deliver world-class experiences. This partnership with Englewood is a testament to what’s possible when forward-thinking leadership meets a platform built for sustainable growth.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Holdings, LLC. AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC, which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.