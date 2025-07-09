iHerb Welcomes Hyeyoung Moon as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , a leading global destination for health and wellness, today announced the appointment of Hyeyoung Moon as Chief Revenue Officer. This newly created role is a strategic addition to iHerb’s leadership team and reflects the company’s strong commitment to accelerating growth in priority markets through world-class customer experience, brand storytelling, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce excellence.

Moon brings over two decades of experience building iconic brands, scaling marketing strategies, and unlocking revenue growth through a deep understanding of the modern consumer. In this newly created role, Moon will oversee the company’s Global Marketing, Merchandising and Customer Experience functions and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Emun Zabihi.

"Hyeyoung's extensive experience in scaling global brands and driving customer-centric innovation makes her an ideal fit for iHerb," said Zabihi. "Her proven ability to drive revenue through data-informed marketing, consumer insights, and e-commerce strategy will be instrumental as we accelerate a new era of growth."

"I am thrilled to join iHerb at such a pivotal time when customers around the globe are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness," said Moon. “I look forward to working with the talented iHerb team to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our consumers across the markets we serve. Whether through personalized experiences, seamless digital journeys, or delivering trusted products, I’m energized to help iHerb expand its presence and impact.”

Moon recently served as CEO of LG H&H Americas, a division of LG Beauty, leading the North American expansion of Korea’s foremost beauty and personal care company. Prior to that, she built and scaled marketing capabilities, launched global brand campaigns, and drove growth for Amazon Business – first serving as Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Business North America, and then Global Chief Marketing Officer for all of Amazon Business worldwide.

Previously, Moon spent 14 years at Starbucks in increasingly senior leadership positions culminating as Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing. Moon earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from Stanford University and her bachelor's degree from Seoul National University.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant evolution and growth for iHerb. The company celebrated a record-breaking year in 2024 , exceeding $2.4 billion in net sales, fulfilling 37 million orders to 180 countries from an assortment consisting of over 50,000 SKUs.

