Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q2 2025 to be published 17 July 2025

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.


