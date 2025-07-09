Flock Freight Releases Industry-First Shared Truckload (STL) AddOns Technology, Increasing Carrier Earnings and Efficiency

Encinitas, CA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Freight, the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., launched STL AddOns TM , a pooling and load matching product that dynamically fills unused truck space with compatible freight. This enables carriers to boost earnings by an average of 77% on top of their original booked loads and double their trailer utilization.1

STL AddOns is the only solution on the market that automatically identifies freight to fill remaining empty trailer space along a carrier’s entire route. Unlike traditional reloads, which require the truck to be empty before reloading, STL AddOns finds freight dynamically based on remaining available space, keeping trucks fuller and more profitable.

With STL AddOns, carriers no longer have to spend hours searching for loads to fill leftover space or juggle multiple platforms. Instead, they are notified via email and in-app alerts when the system identifies a compatible AddOn load with one of their booked Flock loads. Once a carrier books an AddOn load, the route is automatically updated, and they can seamlessly continue their journey, eliminating operational downtime.

“STL AddOns is a testament to what’s possible when innovative technology meets world-class execution. I’m incredibly proud of the team that brought this innovation to life—no one else in the industry is matching freight in real time to fill partially loaded trucks at scale,” Flock Freight’s CTO, Lu Saenz shares. “By doing so, we help carriers earn more with less friction, enable shippers to cut costs without compromising service, and materially reduce emissions by eliminating unused space on trucks. It’s another step forward in our mission to optimize the world’s transportation resources.”

Since its launch, STL AddOns has delivered impressive results, quickly gaining traction among Flock carriers. Key achievements include:

A 7x increase in STL AddOns bookings in under a year. 2

1 in 4 Flock carriers chose to haul an STL AddOn(s) over the last 6 months.3

This growth took place amidst the longest freight recession in history, offering carriers an opportunity to boost earnings during a period when generating revenue has become increasingly challenging.

Many carriers have already seen meaningful results, including Universe Cargo Group, a 36-truck fleet based in Chicago, IL. The company president, Roman Zabolotovskyy, shares, “When AddOn load notifications come in, we can place a bid right away and secure the load. It’s not just faster than searching for separate loads—it takes the stress out of trying to piece everything together at the right time and at a competitive price.” Since they started to haul STL AddOns, Universe Cargo Group has earned an average of 88% more or $1,136 per load on top of their original booked load.

Larger fleets also see the value of STL AddOns. Ibrahim Kapidzic, Executive Vice President of US Commercial Trucking, explains, "Shared Truckload AddOns help us earn extra profit on already moving loads. For example, if we have a driver on a major highway with a partially loaded trailer and Flock identifies a $2,000 load along the same route, it helps reduce costs and boost earnings with little extra effort."

Enabled by patent-pending technology, STL AddOns underscores Flock Freight’s vision of a frictionless, flexible freight experience. By streamlining operations for carriers and maintaining high service quality for shippers, the product creates shared value across the ecosystem—maximizing earnings, minimizing empty miles, and unlocking new efficiency for everyone on the road. STL AddOns opens a powerful new path to scale Shared Truckload to more shippers and carriers.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., transforming underutilized truckload capacity into tangible value: cost savings for shippers, increased earnings for carriers, and a smaller carbon footprint. Their AI-powered, patented pooling technology optimizes across Flock’s entire customer network, combining shipments from thousands of businesses into efficient Shared Truckloads. With STL, shippers enjoy truckload-level service while only paying for the space they need. Partnering with thousands of carriers, from owner operators to enterprise fleets, Flock Freight unlocks an unmatched combination of increased earnings and operational efficiency for any size fleet.

1Average increased earnings from June 2024-June 2025 compared to the base load earnings.

2Comparing STL AddOn load bookings from June 2024 to May 2025

3 Based on Flock carriers who had available AddOn loads from January-June 2025