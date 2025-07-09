Valeo - Voting rights declaration - June 2025

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, July 8, 2025

Information on the total number of voting rights
and shares forming the share capital
(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date

Issued capital

Par value

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights
Theoretical*Exercisable**


June 30, 2025

€ 244,633,504€ 1244,633,504275,025,608274,825,529

*In accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.
** The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares deprived of voting rights.

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.
Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 46 research and development centers, 18 distribution platforms at December 31, 2024.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

