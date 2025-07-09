TruckIT Partners with Bolton Capital to Accelerate Growth for Dump Truck Haulers

ATLANTA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruckIT, the market-leading technology provider for digitizing and optimizing the bulk hauling supply chain, announced a strategic partnership with Bolton Capital, a specialized financial services firm focused on the needs of dump truck haulers. Together, the two companies are committed to solving one of the industry’s most persistent challenges—cash flow—and empowering haulers to get paid faster, take on more work and grow their businesses.

By integrating Bolton Capital’s rapid payment capabilities with TruckIT’s advanced digital platform, users can now experience a seamless transition from job completion to cash in the bank. TruckIT users simply submit their invoices via the platform, and Bolton’s ticket-matching technology ensures instant verification and payment.

Accession Distribution, based in Riverdale, GA—was among the first hauling companies to take advantage of the TruckIT/Bolton partnership.

“Getting funded as fast as within 4 to 5 hours has given us enormous flexibility and freedom, ” said Juanita Marry, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer at Accession Distribution. “The support has also helped us sign new business, both due to the dispatch and ticketing visibility from TruckIT and offering better billing terms to customers due to the support from Bolton. I highly recommend that any hauler get on board as soon as possible.”

The TruckIT/Bolton program is tailored specifically for companies that:

Provide bulk hauling for construction, waste, agricultural or energy industries

Manage jobs and heavy equipment across multiple sites

Need fast cash for working capital



“We understand the unique challenges that dump truck operators face, specifically around cash flow and growth,” said Douglas Lindsay, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Bolton Capital. “This partnership allows us to go beyond software and deliver working capital directly into the hands of our customers. Bolton and TruckIT are committed to helping our customers improve operational efficiency, invest in new assets, and maintain great relationships with their subcontractors.”

The U.S. dump truck services segment—which includes hauling materials like gravel, demolition debris, and waste—was estimated at approximately $30 billion in 2024. The National Dump Truck Association (NDTA) expects these numbers to rise significantly with the passage of H.R.1 which significantly increases domestic investment in infrastructure, defense, energy and more.

“The dump truck industry is highly fragmented, and operators are looking for the kind of support that TruckIT and Bolton Capital can provide,” said Malcolm Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NDTA. “With manual tickets still prevalent in the industry, accounts receivable timelines can stretch to 60–70 days from delivery to actual cash receipt, which can negatively impact growth and operational decisions.

“We need healthy companies with the flexibility to take on any kind of project without concern for variable accounts receivable timelines.”

“TruckIT’s suite of tools—including Optimized Dispatch, E-Ticketing, and business intelligence—already enables haulers and contractors to streamline workflows and increase efficiency,” said Pace Davis, President, TruckIT. “Adding Bolton Capital to the offering strengthens the value proposition, especially for small to mid-sized businesses looking to scale without added overhead and risk.”

To get started, visit www.bolton-capital.com and apply via a short form.

About Bolton Capital

Bolton Capital specializes in freight factoring for bulk hauling operators. Our program is built for dump truck, waste, agriculture and energy haulers. We offer best in class technology, fast approvals, same-day funding, and flexible options to keep cash flow steady. Bolton’s only focus is helping haulers grow their fleets, take on more work, and get paid without the wait.

About TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automates, digitizes, and optimizes the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com.