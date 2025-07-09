Berlin Packaging Enters a New Chapter in Beauty Packaging with the Acquisition of Cosmei

MILAN, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is expanding its presence in the beauty and cosmetics sector with the acquisition of Cosmei, an Italian company known for its forward-thinking packaging solutions and agile, design-driven approach.

Founded by Michele Cicchetti and headquartered in Bagnolo Cremasco, in Italy’s Cosmetic Valley, Cosmei has carved out a distinctive niche in the indie, prestige and masstige segments. The company’s strength lies in developing innovative packaging—from streamlined essentials to high-impact, tailor-made designs—created in close collaboration with beauty brands.

"We are excited to expand our product portfolio and deepen our cosmetics expertise in the beauty sector through this collaboration with Cosmei, a partner renowned for both innovation and reliability. United by a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, this partnership with an Italian leader will empower us to meet our customers’ needs with even greater focus and care," said Marcel Schröder, Berlin Packaging President EMEA.

In addition to its Italian headquarters, Cosmei operates a sourcing office in Guangzhou, China, enhancing its global supply chain capabilities and fostering strategic relationships with key partners in the region.

“Cosmei is a young and dynamic company that has earned its place in the market through a distinctive, passionate approach to packaging design and development,” said Michele Cicchetti, founder of Cosmei. “Joining forces with Berlin Packaging will allow us to elevate our capabilities and bring even greater value to the global beauty and cosmetics market.”

This acquisition marks another important milestone in Berlin Packaging’s continued investment in the beauty industry, reinforcing its position as a go-to partner for innovative, flexible, and future-focused packaging solutions.

