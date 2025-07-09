Excelitas Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

PITTSBURGH, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report details Excelitas’ sustainability achievements, initiatives and performance from 2024 and identifies the company’s greatest impact areas.

Last year, Excelitas began a significant transformation, integrating the company’s various businesses and acquisitions under the umbrella of One Excelitas and updating its Purpose, Mission, Vision and Values. Excelitas created a new sustainability strategy focused on better serving customers, complying with applicable regulations and supporting its Purpose, Mission, Vision and Values.

“We have clarity about who we want to be as a responsible business and a plan for how we will get there,” said Ron Keating, President and CEO of Excelitas.

Excelitas’ sustainability strategy defines the company’s six priority themes for growing the positive impacts of its handprint and reducing the negative impacts of its footprint in the areas most relevant to its business:

Growing Our Handprint

Enrich life through innovative products that improve human safety and quality of life.

that improve human safety and quality of life. Build a high-performing team with diverse skills, talent and perspectives to enable innovation.

Reducing Our Footprint

Maintain safe, efficient and clean operations that eliminate employee harm and minimize the company’s impact on natural resources.

that eliminate employee harm and minimize the company’s impact on natural resources. Take meaningful action on climate change and reduce the company’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

and reduce the company’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. Cultivate a responsible supply chain by prioritizing suppliers that demonstrate responsible business practices.

by prioritizing suppliers that demonstrate responsible business practices. Act with integrity in Excelitas’ daily decisions, engagement with stakeholders and protection of stakeholder data.

“This new strategy gives me great confidence in our ability—together with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders—to build a more sustainable future,” Keating said.

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

