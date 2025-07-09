Spectrotel Debuts on the 2025 MSP 501 at #33 – Earning Global Recognition for Managed Services Excellence

Ranking among the top MSPs worldwide, Spectrotel’s placement underscores its bold transformation and commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven solutions.

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of Managed Network Services, today announced that it has earned a top-tier position on the prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501, landing at #33 worldwide. This year’s ranking highlights Spectrotel’s rapid transformation from an aggregator to a technology-enabled solutions provider redefining the managed services experience for modern enterprises.

“This recognition is the result of years of focused investment-building the platform, the team, and the services to help customers take control of increasingly complex network environments,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “In a world where connectivity powers every business interaction, the network has become mission critical. Businesses need more than uptime-they need visibility, intelligence, and partners who can help them stay ahead of problems before they happen. That’s the path we’ve taken at Spectrotel. We’ve reimagined what managed network services should look like – and we’re just getting started.

Spectrotel delivers fully managed Network, Cloud Communications, Enterprise Mobility, and Connectivity solutions to leading multi-location enterprises across North America. Powered by its Network Intelligence Center (NIC) and an expanded ITIL-aligned service framework, Spectrotel has introduced a predictive, prescriptive model that goes beyond traditional monitoring. Through advanced analytics, observability, and automation – backed by relentless human support – Spectrotel helps enterprises reduce downtime, mitigate risk, streamline operations, and unlock greater ROI.

As a first-time MSP 501 honoree, Spectrotel is proud to stand alongside a global community of exceptional providers. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners who are driving innovation and excellence across the industry.

The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 is the most comprehensive and trusted global ranking of managed service providers, evaluating companies based on growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services, innovation, and service excellence. For the past 18 years, MSPs worldwide have applied to be included on this prestigious list—a milestone achievement for any provider. Rankings are determined using a quantitative methodology that assesses annual revenue, EBITDA profitability, and recurring revenue, developed by leading experts in the managed services industry.

"The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.

This year’s MSP 501 list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history, recognizing the best of the best in the technology services industry. Winners will be featured on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and celebrated during a special ceremony at the MSP Summit, taking place September 15–17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Representing top-tier, vendor-agnostic providers, the MSP 501 honorees deliver exceptional value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers alike—driving innovation across AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management. With an average revenue of $29.4 million and $16 million in recurring revenue, these companies play a critical role in keeping global customers safe, connected, and operating at peak efficiency

"Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide,” said Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM.

Background

The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connects portfolio includes more than 450 annual events attended by 12,000 business professionals,

