Alation Named a Leader in 2025 Data Governance Solutions Report by Independent Global Research Firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2025 report. The research identifies, analyzes, and scores the 13 top vendors offering products with data governance capabilities. According to the report, “Alation is ideal for enterprises embracing federated governance and seeking an agentic, AI-augmented platform to embed intelligence into everyday workflows.”

“In a world where every business process is being redesigned with agentic AI, data governance isn’t an option. At Alation, we reimagined governance by leveraging agents to both automate the work and to align governance to outcomes,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. “For us, this recognition as a Leader—and receiving the highest score in the strategy category—validates our vision. While others speculate about the future of AI, we’re delivering it: empowering over 600 organizations, including 40% of the Fortune 100, to automate governance, accelerate insight, and build responsibly with AI at the core. With the Alation Platform, data teams become builders, embedding governance into business workflows to make AI not just possible, but safe, precise, and reliable.”

Alation enables businesses to efficiently operationalize data products at scale, changing data management from a fragmented and ad hoc process into a systematic and repeatable model. It offers a centralized, governed platform where business users, applications, and AI systems can easily discover and utilize reliable, high-value data products to speed up business insights. The report echoes the importance of data products for organizations, “Looking forward, as organizations shift from managing data to monetizing it, the most advanced solutions are enabling governed, reusable data products to flow through dynamic marketplaces — fueling AI models, accelerating insights, and unlocking new value streams across the business.”

Alation’s Agentic Platform leverages agents to automate time-consuming and manual data management processes, including applying data governance policies. As noted in the report, “Alation’s differentiated strategy centers on shifting governance from passive documentation to intelligent, agentic workflows. Its bold vision is to organically embed governance into daily workflows and align metadata with business outcomes.”

The report also notes that the company’s “key differentiator is its data marketplace and product builder modules, designed to operationalize governance and accelerate data-to-value workflows.” The company’s Data Products Marketplace ensures all organizations can easily operationalize their data assets to deliver business impact effectively. It also serves as a centralized exchange where business users and data teams can quickly find, understand, and access trusted data products.

“Customers highlight Alation’s intuitive UX, flexible integration, and superior collaboration features as standout strengths that help drive broad adoption across business and technical teams,” the Forrester report said in its research.

All vendors were evaluated across 28 criteria. Alation received the highest score in the strategy category with the highest scores possible in the vision, roadmap, adoption, and community criteria. In the current offering category, Alation received the highest scores possible in the data discovery, data catalog, data collaboration, lineage analysis and management, data valuation, data governance management, data sharing, and commercialization criteria.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .