38 XPO Drivers to Compete at 2025 National Truck Driving Championships in Minneapolis

GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced its team of 38 finalists for this year’s National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) from August 20-23 in Minneapolis.

The annual NTDC, hosted by the American Trucking Associations (ATA), is the industry’s premier safety and skills competition. Known as the “Super Bowl of Safety,” NTDC dates to 1937 and brings together hundreds of the nation’s most accomplished professional drivers to compete for the coveted title of “Grand Champion.”

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We’re proud of the 38 drivers who will represent XPO at NTDC this year. They earned their place on trucking’s biggest stage through years of hard work and commitment to safety, professionalism and service. Congratulations to our team representing us in Minneapolis and to everyone who competed in their state competitions.”

XPO’s finalists come from 25 states and have collectively appeared at NTDC over 250 times. Each qualified for nationals by winning their vehicle class at their state championships and maintaining an accident-free driving record for more than one year.

Six of XPO’s finalists were named Grand Champions of their state competitions, achieving the highest total score among competitors across nine equipment categories. XPO also took home trophies for the highest overall team scores at the Wisconsin, Louisiana, Idaho, Delaware and South Dakota state TDCs.

XPO’s six individual state Grand Champions are:

Nick Farness (Minnesota): Nick, who has driven over one million consecutive accident-free miles with XPO, returns for his fifth appearance at nationals in his home state – Minnesota.

Nick, who has driven over one million consecutive accident-free miles with XPO, returns for his fifth appearance at nationals in his home state – Minnesota. Joe Hicks (Rhode Island) : Joe first competed at NTDC in 2010, earning the Rookie of the Year award. He won the 4-axle class at the 2024 NTDC, becoming the first-ever driver from Rhode Island to secure a national title. This will be Joe’s 11 th time competing at NTDC.

: Joe first competed at NTDC in 2010, earning the Rookie of the Year award. He won the 4-axle class at the 2024 NTDC, becoming the first-ever driver from Rhode Island to secure a national title. This will be Joe’s 11 time competing at NTDC. Dan Istre (Idaho): With nearly 25 years of experience competing in state championships, Dan is checking in for this eighth NTDC, where he will represent XPO in the Twins class.

With nearly 25 years of experience competing in state championships, Dan is checking in for this eighth NTDC, where he will represent XPO in the Twins class. Chris Poynor (Washington) : Chris recently achieved two million consecutive accident-free miles and is competing at nationals for the ninth time this year, in the Twins class.

: Chris recently achieved two million consecutive accident-free miles and is competing at nationals for the ninth time this year, in the Twins class. Jeremy Steger (Wisconsin) : Appearing in his sixth NTDC, Jeremy will compete in the 4-axle class after leading XPO to the highest team score at his state competition.

: Appearing in his sixth NTDC, Jeremy will compete in the 4-axle class after leading XPO to the highest team score at his state competition. Wilbert Vano (New Jersey): The 2023 New Jersey Driver of the Year and six-time NJ Grand Champion will compete in his 14th NTDC in the 3-axle class.

State Driver Vehicle Class Arizona Ina Daly Flatbed Arizona Greg Ziegler Tank Truck Connecticut John Brown Twins Connecticut Ernie Budlowski Tank Truck Connecticut Tom Griffin 4-Axle Connecticut Tony Orfitelli 3-Axle Delaware Brandon Morris 3-Axle Delaware Paul Grandel Straight Truck Idaho Jeff Halford 4-Axle Idaho Dan Istre Twins Idaho Ben Scholes 3-Axle Iowa Scott Marnin Straight Truck Kansas Ken Saur 4-Axle Louisiana Leroy Williams Straight Truck Louisiana Curt McMellon Tank Truck Maryland Adam Lucas Twins Massachusetts Rich Sweeney Tank Truck Massachusetts Shaun McArdle 3-Axle Minnesota Nick Farness Twins Nebraska Sam Wilson Straight Truck Nevada Bill Fox Flatbed New Jersey Wilbert Vano 3-Axle New York David May Straight Truck North Dakota Brad Morrow Twins North Dakota Tom Opgrand Flatbed Oklahoma Bob Neese Twins Pennsylvania Scott Mullen Twins Rhode Island Joe Hicks 4-Axle Rhode Island Dominic Semedo Straight Truck South Dakota Pat Schneider 4-Axle Utah Judd Adams Straight Truck Vermont Lenny Trifaro 4-Axle Washington Chris Poynor Twins West Virginia Mike Roberts 3-Axle Wisconsin Jeff Langenhahn Tank Truck Wisconsin Jeremy Steger 4-Axle Wisconsin Andy Rynearson 3-Axle Wyoming Heath Holstein 4-Axle



