Medical Teams International Makes Progress Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Teams International, a global health and humanitarian relief organization, has expanded and enhanced our services in Ethiopia addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and life-saving sexual and reproductive healthcare (SRH). Our local staff are dedicated to meeting the basic needs of refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and host communities in Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Tigray, Afar, and contested areas of northern Ethiopia.

Context

In Ethiopia, there are approximately 4.5 million IDPs and nearly one million refugees and asylum-seekers from neighboring countries. Many who have been forced to flee their homes have also experienced GBV, but it is difficult to quantify prevalence, because incidents often go unreported. Ongoing conflict and displacement in Ethiopia and neighboring countries such as Sudan and South Sudan have exacerbated this issue and contributed to the country’s humanitarian crisis, with millions of people in need of basic healthcare, food, clean water, protection, and other assistance.

About Our Work

To address sexual violence, Medical Teams focuses on the areas of prevention, risk mitigation, and response. Prevention is centered on advocacy and awareness raising activities designed to reach boys and men. Risk mitigation includes providing safe spaces and “dignity kits” for girls and women of reproductive age. Treatment response involves survivor-centered case management, clinical management of rape (CMR) and psychosocial support in the Medical Teams supported one-stop centers, and linkage for other services. We are also working to enhance coordination among care providers and strengthen the capacity of frontline workers, helping to make the referral system effective through training on CMR, case management, and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).

About Dignity Kits

Dignity kits play a critical role in safeguarding the hygiene, health, and well-being of women and girls during humanitarian crises such as conflict, natural disasters, or forced displacement. In crisis settings, where access to basic hygiene supplies is often disrupted or completely unavailable, dignity kits become a crucial intervention to reduce risks related to poor menstrual hygiene, exposure to infections, and increased vulnerability to violence against women and girls. The main contents of the kits include washable pads, underwear, hair oil, comb, soap, flip-flops, towel, and pajama/local dress (composition of the kits was determined through consultations with local women and other stakeholders). In 2024, Medical Teams distributed more than 5,000 dignity kits to address the hygienic need of vulnerable women and girls of reproductive age from refugee, IDP, and host communities.

“Dignity kits are not only vital in addressing immediate personal care but also serve to uphold the dignity, privacy, and safety of vulnerable individuals in challenging environments,” said Roman Hirpo, Protection Manger for Medical Teams in Ethiopia.

Medical Teams in Ethiopia

Serving in Ethiopia since 2021, Medical Teams delivers compassionate, respectful, and life-saving healthcare to vulnerable populations through direct health services, health system strengthening and community health care system approaches, maximizing our impact through strategic partnerships and holistic care. Our goal is to leave communities healthier and better able to respond to health needs in the future.

To donate to Medical Teams, visit medicalteams.org/donations

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as refugees, internally displaced persons, and survivors of conflict zones and natural disasters. Daring to love like Jesus, we care for the whole person and serve all people. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social media using @medicalteams.

Attachment