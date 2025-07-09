RxLogic Appoints William Figueroa as Chief Information & Technology Officer to Advance Tech Strategy Supporting Company Growth and Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, announces the appointment of William Figueroa as Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO) to lead all initiatives related to technology and systems in the next chapter of corporate expansion. A recognized innovator in the strategic use of technology, Figueroa brings two decades of experience aligning IT strategy with business growth and enabling full lifecycle management of an organization’s products or services.

Welcoming Figueroa to the executive team, Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic, says, “As we drive a new era of unmatched transparency and real-time data with a cloud-hosted, web-based claims adjudication platform, William brings an exceptional level of visionary IT leadership. His proven ability to scale systems, teams and strategy will be invaluable to aligning IT efforts to our relevant business needs, including compliance, process automation and the delivery of a seamless, personalized client experience. We are fortunate to attract a professional with such impeccable credentials to modernize technology platforms, enhance security and create collaborative platforms to serve our expanded portfolio of clients throughout the healthcare ecosystem.”

As CITO, Figueroa will lead RxLogic’s enterprise technology vision, advancing the platform’s scalability, security and performance while championing innovation that directly supports client and business growth. His forward-thinking approach and deep technical expertise will further strengthen the organization’s commitment to delivering scalable, transparent and real-time solutions to small-to-large pharmacy benefit managers and administrators, health plans and third-party administrators, self-insured employers, hospice and long-term care organizations, workers’ comp and veterinary benefits.

“I am eager to hit the ground running, apply my experience in health and technology environments and accelerate the RxLogic innovation roadmap,” says Figueroa. “It is exciting to join this dynamic organization that is at the forefront of increasing efficiency in pharmacy benefit management.”

