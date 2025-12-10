RxLogic Launches Formulary & Benefit Connect: Integrates with Surescripts Certified Eligibility and Formulary Solutions, Transforms Prescribing Workflows, Improves Pharmacy Benefit Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, today announces the launch of RxLogic Formulary & Benefit (F&B) Connect, a real-time, cloud-native capability, leveraging Surescripts® certified Eligibility & Formulary technology directly into its adjudication and benefit management technology platform. F&B Connect gives prescribers, payers and PBMs real-time access to patient-specific coverage, cost and medication information, reducing prescription abandonment, preventing pharmacy delays and improving affordability.

“With F&B Connect, we're closing the gap between benefit data and clinical decision-making,” says Billy Buckles, SVP, product and implementation, RxLogic. “Prescribers now have real-time access to coverage, tiering, costs and therapeutic alternatives before a prescription is written – driving smarter, faster and safer decisions.”

Legacy prescribing workflows often rely upon outdated formulary files, disconnected portals or manual benefit verification, resulting in denials, delays and unexpected out-of-pocket costs. RxLogic F&B Connect addresses these challenges by embedding real-time patient benefit data from Surescripts directly into the RxLogic platform, allowing prescribers to instantly see which medications are covered, what they will cost and what alternatives are available, without switching systems.

Larry King, vice president of product innovation, Surescripts, states, “We are thrilled that RxLogic will be enabling their stakeholders with Surescripts Eligibility & Formulary solutions. When care teams have access to real-time benefits verification within their existing workflows, they are empowered to move faster, providing the most appropriate medication option for their patients, ultimately leading to fewer delays and improving patient medication adherence from the start.”

F&B Connect supports multiple stakeholder groups:

Prescribers: real-time coverage and cost visibility, access to tiering and restrictions and aggregated medication history to support safer prescribing.

real-time coverage and cost visibility, access to tiering and restrictions and aggregated medication history to support safer prescribing. PBMs and health plans: streamlined benefit administration, fewer pharmacy callbacks and prior authorization interruptions and improved member experience.

streamlined benefit administration, fewer pharmacy callbacks and prior authorization interruptions and improved member experience. Employers and plan sponsors: more affordable therapy options, clearer cost insight and reduced abandonment and drug spend.





RxLogic F&B Connect is Surescripts certified, having completed all technical and operational validation requirements for secure, standards-based data exchange. The capability is natively embedded into RxLogic’s adjudication, eligibility and benefit design technology engine, eliminating the need for portals, plug-ins or additional integrations. Built on an API-first, cloud-native infrastructure, it connects seamlessly with EMRs, TPAs, payers and third-party platforms.

“This isn’t just another data feed. It’s a meaningful expansion of the RxLogic platform,” adds Buckles. “By achieving Surescripts certification and embedding this technology natively, we remove integration hurdles for our clients and give them a smarter, more connected benefit experience.”

