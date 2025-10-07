RxLogic Unveils SaaS-Based Technology Platform for Pharmacy Benefit Claims at SIIA National Conference 2025, Hosts Break-Out Session, Participates on Panel Presentation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, announces that the Company will be attending, exhibiting and speaking at the SIIA Innov8 National Conference 2025, October 12–14 in Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees are invited to visit RxLogic at booth #908 with the first 150 visitors receiving a custom ‘Rest Easy’ designed satin pillowcase and the latest SmartBytes newsletter insights. Participants will further understand market opportunities at the session entitled, “Pharma and Payers Working Together” on October 14, 10:15–11:30am MDT in the Grand Sonoran Ballroom E, where Paige Zimmer, EVP, business development, will be speaking on the panel.

Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic, looks forward to welcoming all conference attendees, stating, “We know firsthand the challenges that self-insured stakeholders face with pharmacy claims management and built our flexible, innovative technology platform to deliver control, clarity and results. This modern, SaaS-based platform enables organizations to manage their pharmacy benefits strategy the way that works best for them. RxLogic clients benefit from customizable tools that are designed for real-time claims adjudication, rebate administration, benefit plan customization and integrated financial and clinical tools – all in one modular, cloud-based system. This event is the perfect opportunity to share our vision for smarter, more collaborative solutions.”

Zimmer joins the panel that will explore collaborations to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes, managing costs for specialty pharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapies and GLP-1s. Panelists will also identify financing solutions and discuss emerging opportunities for value-based contracting.

“This session is an opportunity to delve into solutions that enable manufacturers and employers to offer savings directly to employees and offer transparency improvements that help patients benefit from increased access to prescription savings,” says Zimmer. “I will also provide perspectives gained from RxLogic on the role of technology in pharmacy benefits.”

RxLogic continues to drive meaningful change in pharmacy benefit claims adjudication through technology, collaboration and thought leadership. By bringing together industry stakeholders to discuss practical strategies for navigating cost, access and outcomes, RxLogic continues to position itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking smarter, more sustainable approaches to pharmacy benefit claims processing.

Schedule a time to meet with RxLogic at SIIA here.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. Visit www.RxLogic.com

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35