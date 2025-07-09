Huntress Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Businesses of All Sizes

COLUMBIA, Md., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated every day, with hackers targeting businesses that lack the time, resources, and expertise to defend themselves. Today, Huntress announced a collaboration with Microsoft to address these challenges and empower businesses of all sizes to combat modern threats while maximizing their Huntress and Microsoft security investments.

Across the globe, more than 300 million organizations depend on Microsoft’s ecosystem, yet don’t always have the resources to tap into the full potential of Microsoft security tools available through Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Defender for Business and Defender AV, Microsoft 365 Business Premium, E3, and E5 licensing. Limited in-house cybersecurity expertise and resource constraints often leave powerful tools underutilized. With seamless integration into Microsoft environments, Huntress' purpose-built cybersecurity solutions unlock protection for endpoints, identities, and employees. Huntress’ comprehensive suite, featuring Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Awareness Training (SAT), is continuously reinforced by 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), effectively combating the latest cyber threats.

“Huntress was founded to make enterprise-grade security accessible to all businesses,” said Chris Bisnett, CTO at Huntress. “Businesses worldwide trust Microsoft’s ecosystem, but often don’t fully use its potential due to limited resources or expertise. We deliver the technology and integrations needed to unlock the full value of Microsoft’s security solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to operate securely and confidently in an evolving threat landscape.”

“With cyberattacks growing in both volume and complexity, businesses face mounting pressure to protect their environments with limited resources,” said Steve Dispensa, Corporate Vice President of Security, Microsoft. “Huntress’ integrations with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint empower organizations to not only strengthen their security posture but also fully benefit from their Microsoft security investments. Together, we’re equipping businesses worldwide to prioritize growth and innovation without compromising on security.”

About Huntress

Huntress is the enterprise-grade, people-powered cybersecurity solution for all businesses, not just the 1%. With fully owned technology developed by and for its industry-defining team of security analysts, engineers, and researchers, Huntress elevates underresourced tech teams whether they work within outsourced IT environments or in-house IT and security teams.

The 24/7 industry-leading Huntress Security Operations Center (SOC) covers cyber threats for outsourced IT and in-house teams through remediation with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. With a mission to break down barriers to enterprise-level security and always give back more than it takes, Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and threats while protecting its partners and shares tradecraft analysis and threat advisories with the community as they happen.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com