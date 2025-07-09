HookHub Expands RV Parking Access Across The United States With New Private Land Listings

Austin, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HookHub , the pioneering platform redefining RV travel and land sharing, has announced the expansion of its services throughout the United States , unlocking more private RV parking options for travelers across America.





Building on its successful January 2025 launch, HookHub continues to empower RVers with flexible, user-friendly options for short- and long-term stays.

From Arizona to Texas and Florida to Virginia , HookHub now features hundreds of new private land listings, each offering a unique local experience.



Travelers can book spaces with amenities like full hookups, golf range access, shaded areas, beach access, or pet-friendly accommodations, all directly through HookHub’s streamlined platform.

The newly added properties enhance HookHub’s mission to decentralize access to RV accommodations while giving landowners—from farmers to retirees—a simple way to earn from underutilized land.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in America and proud to say we are now in 9 states", said Caylee Harrington, CEO of HookHub.



"With more land and better choices now available, we’re making it even easier for travelers to find the perfect space and for hosts to share their land on their terms."

Key benefits of HookHub’s expansion include:

Increased inventory : Hundreds of new private listings across key USA regions

: Hundreds of new private listings across key USA regions More options for travelers : Filter by hookups, pet access, views, and features

: Filter by hookups, pet access, views, and features Host empowerment: Flexible tools to list, manage, and monetize land. Hookhub handles the tech, insurance, payments, and renter vetting—so all hosts’ need is space.

Whether weekend campers or full-time RVers, users can browse listings by location, features, or availability, then book directly through the platform.





RV Parking available in Arizona, Texas and Virginia.

About Hookhub



HookHub connects RV travelers and landowners through a community-driven platform designed to meet diverse RV parking needs, including long-term stays, vacations, and storage. The platform offers a streamlined solution for landowners to generate additional income while minimizing effort, promoting responsible and efficient land use.

Press inquiries

Hookhub

https://hookhub.co/

Gelo Amonelo

gelo@hookhub.co

+1 928-288-2273

Lakeside,Arizona,USA



