Air Methods Bases in Nebraska Earn Pediatric Readiness Recognition

NORTH PLATTE, NE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Understanding the importance of being prepared to provide life-saving care and transport for patients of all ages, all Air Methods-operated bases in Nebraska, the nation's leading air medical provider, have been awarded the Nebraska EMSC Pediatric Readiness Recognition by the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services for Children.

This recognition is a testament to the continued commitment of LifeNet of the Heartland, Tri-City LifeNet and StarCare to provide the highest level of patient care and transport for the most delicate of patients.

"All of our bases throughout Nebraska collaborate closely to ensure that every patient, including the youngest and most vulnerable, receives the highest quality care," said LifeNet Flight Nurse and Clinical Base Lead Mark Buss. "Our clinicians diligently stay updated in infant and pediatric care, and this designation is another assurance for Nebraskans that we are prepared to assist their children and grandchildren in times of crisis."

In 2024, children made up over 7% of emergency medical transports in Nebraska—more than 11,500 pediatric patients. Many of these pediatric patients were treated and transported to rural and frontier emergency departments. Essential skills like airway management and IV placement by prehospital providers have a higher complication or failure rate in pediatric patients versus adult patients. Additionally, children have unique physiological, psychological, and developmental needs that are especially relevant in emergencies.

“While pediatric emergencies may be rare, being prepared makes all the difference,” said Tim Wilson, DHHS State EMS Director. “Nebraska EMS for Children is here to help EMS agencies across Nebraska achieve pediatric readiness to ensure the best outcomes for children in our communities.”

Thanks to industry-leading clinical education, Air Methods clinicians across the country boast a nearly 96% first-time intubation rate on pediatric patients, about 20% higher than the industry average. In addition, our crews provide outreach and continuing education courses to local EMS and hospital partners on topics such as Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies, Neonatal Care, Pediatric Trauma, and more.

"Our healthcare partners depend on us to deliver life-saving care while safely transporting their patients to the next level of treatment," said North Central Regional Sales Director Gregg Hardy. "Seeing our LifeNet, Tri-City LifeNet and StarCare bases in Nebraska collaborate to ensure we consistently provide the highest quality pediatric care gives our partners the peace of mind they seek, whether it's on the scene or during an interfacility transfer."

Air Methods bases in Nebraska offer comprehensive critical care across all ages, encompassing cardiac, trauma, high-risk obstetrics, and various other serious medical conditions. They can also accommodate requests for intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP) and Impella cardiac devices, as well as administer warm, humidified oxygen to address specific pulmonary complications necessitating advanced mechanical ventilation support. Additionally, all LifeNet and StarCare helicopters in Nebraska carry and administer whole blood onboard every flight, which significantly improves patient outcomes.

Air Methods remains dedicated to serving the communities across Nebraska and beyond. All patients across the United State are protected by the No Surprises Act, which means they will receive the care they need without having to worry about out-of-network costs. Additionally, the Air Methods patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance status, to help ensure the affordability of air medical services.

