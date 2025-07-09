MODE Global Named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics

DALLAS, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is excited to announce its inclusion in Inbound Logistics’ 2025 Top 100 3PL Providers list. The MODE Global network, comprised of MODE Global, Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, is committed to driving innovation in the industry, providing a personalized customer experience while continuously improving efficiency and productivity for shippers.





The Top 100 3PL Providers list from Inbound Logistics is a highly anticipated, annual ranking highlighting the best logistics companies. While hundreds of companies submit their credentials each year, only the leading 3PLs among them are selected. This recognition is not just about size, but which companies are providing real value for their customers, driving performance in key areas while keeping their customers moving smoothly.

“We’re honored to once again be included on this esteemed list of top 3PL providers,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “The MODE Global family of brands is dedicated not just to finding a solution but finding the best solution for each customer. We owe this recognition to our unrelenting team members, agents and carriers who work tirelessly to provide the best service for our customers, developing solutions for even the most complex needs. Our focus on customer experience has allowed us to establish partnerships that span decades, built on a proven trust that we can help them navigate any challenge.”

MODE Global’s comprehensive suite of logistics services combined with its technology ecosystem provides customers with a one-stop shop for all their supply chain needs while its expansive network provides the flexibility and reliability necessary to maximize business potential for each customer regardless of modality, industry or size of deal.

You can view the full 2025 Top 100 3PL Providers list in the July edition of Inbound Logistics and on their website: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-3pls/

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

