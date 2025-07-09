Flashy Finance Acquires Grami.io to Launch Flashy Network

London, UK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Finance, the cultural finance ecosystem pioneering the intersection of Web3, entertainment, and cultural infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Grami.io, a Layer 2 blockchain protocol built on The Open Network (TON). As part of the acquisition, Grami.io will be rebranded as Flashy Network, marking the launch of the first-ever Layer 2 blockchain that natively supports both TON and EVM-compatible applications.

Flashy Network will serve as the foundational blockchain layer for the entire Flashy ecosystem, which includes an expanding universe of consumer apps such as Flashy Social, Flashy Buzz, Flashy Fun, and more. Each spoke in the ecosystem will launch its own native token directly on Flashy Network, creating a robust, interoperable token economy tied to cultural engagement, gamified experiences, and digital identity. The chain will also support third-party developers and entrepreneurs, offering a fertile environment for deploying scalable, expressive, and culturally relevant decentralized applications.

Flashy Fun is already building games and other decentralized applications on TON, leveraging the power of the Telegram network.

To further accelerate adoption, Flashy Finance will launch a global slate of startup competitions, hackathons, grant programs, and ecosystem incentives aimed at attracting top builders and creators to the Flashy Network blockchain. These initiatives will empower a new wave of Web3-native builders to launch and scale their ventures with direct access to the Flashy community, IP, and technical infrastructure. This acquisition and launch of Flashy Network is both a technology upgrade for Flashy, as well as a cultural invitation for builders to co-create the financial and social fabric of the next-generation internet.

The acquisition also brings aboard Alexander Filatov, co-founder of Grami.io and EverX, and one of the most respected technical leaders in the TVM ecosystem. Filatov is an early (2018) participant in the TON ecosystem and the lead mastermind behind Everscale, the earliest blockchain built using TON’s scalable architecture, growing into an ecosystem with a centi-million-dollar footprint. His expertise in Layer 2 design, smart contract architecture, and blockchain scalability will guide Flashy Network’s development into one of the most powerful and adaptable blockchains in the world.

Flashy Network represents a strategic leap forward in Flashy’s mission to build the social, and financial infrastructure for the culture layer of the internet. By combining world-class technical execution with viral consumer experiences and creative monetization pathways, Flashy Network aims to become the most builder-friendly and culturally expressive L2 in the blockchain industry.



About Flashy

Flashy is building the financial layer of internet culture through a growing ecosystem of creator-first platforms across streaming, music, gaming, social and AI. Flashy is uniting technology, culture, and finance into one seamless experience for the next generation of creators and fans. Learn more at flashy.finance.

Media Contact:

press@flashy.finance

www.flashy.finance





