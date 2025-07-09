Chef Ellie Schultze Joins The Office at Ponte Vedra Beach, Hosts Exclusive Tasting This Friday

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office located at 510 A1A, Ponte Vedra’s premier luxury co-working and event venue, proudly announces its newest partnership with acclaimed executive chef and culinary innovator, Ellie Schultze. Renowned for her inventive, health-forward cuisine and her talent for crafting “the perfect bite,” Chef Ellie is poised to redefine the culinary offerings at The Office and elevate the daily experience for tenants, partners, and the broader community.

Chef Ellie’s impressive journey has taken her from the vibrant kitchens of New York City to stages at prestigious culinary events, including the St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, where she has garnered multiple awards. A St. Augustine native and UCF business graduate, Ellie’s global travels across more than 50 countries have shaped her unique cooking style—infusing international flavors with a dedication to health-conscious, whole-food ingredients and dietary customization, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, ayurvedic, keto, and allergen-friendly cuisine.

Beyond her kitchen achievements, Chef Ellie is deeply committed to the local community through ongoing charity work and culinary mentorship, solidifying her reputation as both a skilled chef and community leader. She is especially well known in Vilano and the St. Augustine area, where her vibrant flavors and engaging presence have made her a favorite among locals. Her culinary events and collaborations have become staples in the neighborhood’s growing food scene.

To introduce Chef Ellie and give guests a taste of her distinctive style, The Office at Ponte Vedra Beach will host an exclusive Private Tasting Event on Friday, July 11th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 55 A Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - a Terra Innovations property. Attendees can savor a curated selection of Chef Ellie’s signature bites, including:

Watermelon Feta Hors d’oeuvres with Fresh Mint & Pistachio



Chicken Skewers with Za’atar



Ahi Tuna Cucumber Canapés



Lemon Blueberry Poundcake Bites



The event welcomes VIPs, prospective members, partners, and the local community, offering a delicious preview of the services Chef Ellie will soon offer on-site. Those interested in securing a spot at this exclusive tasting must RSVP now to reserve a spot: www.terrainnovations.com/invitation . Space is limited and expected to fill quickly.

Future plans include healthy grab-and-go options, fresh daily lunch service, custom catering, meal-prep solutions, and unique chef-driven experiences such as pop-ups and seasonal tasting menus.

“I’m so excited to be part of this new concept—bringing a private chef experience into the office,” says Chef Ellie. “My goal is to make everyone’s day a little easier by offering fresh, healthy, delicious meals in-house. I’m looking forward to creating a great vibe and building this community through food.”

Guests attending the tasting will also have the opportunity to connect directly with Chef Ellie, explore her services, and book future private catering. From vibrant flavors to personalized culinary experiences, this partnership promises to bring something truly special to The Office community.

To discover more about Chef Ellie’s innovative offerings and secure your spot at the tasting, visit www.terrainnovations.com/invitation/ and experience firsthand why she’s one of St. Augustine’s most celebrated chefs.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Adam LaBare

Director of Marketing | Terra Innovations

904.906.5700 ext. 50

adam@terrainnovations.com

www.terrainnovations.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d060e0d-a31f-4215-ad3c-9fbc05e47911

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca69f2b4-4e35-4db0-8ebd-aabcd6c0d507

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e4faa37-8b24-433c-b9cf-0e5636b44c63