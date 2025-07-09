Fundfi Merchant Funding Strengthens Cross-Border Financial Solutions Amid Evolving US-Canada Relations

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundfi Merchant Funding, a leader in revenue-based financing, has established a strong presence in both the United States and Canada, providing essential capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across North America. As geopolitical and economic landscapes shift, the company is strategically positioned to help merchants navigate the complex political climate between these neighboring nations.

With operations firmly established in both countries, Fundfi offers specialized financing options tailored to businesses engaged in cross-border commerce, an increasingly important segment as trade relations continue to evolve between the United States and Canada.

Building Financial Bridges

Fundfi has positioned itself as more than just a funding provider—it serves as a financial bridge between the two economies, leveraging deep understanding of both markets to support businesses on either side of the border.

The company regularly conducts analysis of political trends and policy discussions that might impact cross-border trade, incorporating these insights into its funding strategies and advisory services for clients.

"We view our role as extending beyond simply providing capital," said Efraim Kandinov, CEO, Fundfi Merchant Funding. "We help our clients interpret how changing political landscapes might impact their business operations and cash flow. This consultative approach has proven invaluable for merchants who may not have the resources to monitor and respond to every political development that could affect cross-border commerce."





Beyond USMCA: Preparing for Future Trade Developments

While the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) provides a framework for current trade relations, Fundfi recognizes that interpretations and implementations of this agreement continue to evolve with changing administrations and economic priorities.

The company's financial products are structured to help businesses maintain resilience against potential trade disruptions, offering repayment terms that adjust based on actual revenue—a critical feature for businesses that may experience sudden changes in market conditions due to policy decisions or political developments.

Adapting to Political and Economic Shifts

The political relationship between the United States and Canada has historically been characterized by cooperation, though recent years have seen varying degrees of tension around trade policies, tariffs, and regulatory approaches. Fundfi has developed flexible funding solutions that help merchants adapt to these changing conditions.

Fundfi's approach to cross-border financing acknowledges the practical challenges businesses face when operating within two different regulatory environments and political systems. The company's funding solutions account for currency fluctuations, varying compliance requirements, and the potential impacts of policy changes that could affect trade flows.

"Political climates inevitably shift, but the fundamental economic relationship between the US and Canada remains robust," said Natasha Dillon, CFO of Fundfi Merchant Funding. "Our funding model is specifically designed to provide businesses with the agility they need to navigate these changes. When policy shifts impact supply chains or market access, having flexible capital that scales with revenue becomes not just advantageous but essential."





Looking Forward

As both countries prepare for potential policy shifts in energy, manufacturing, and digital trade, Fundfi continues to refine its offerings to ensure merchants have access to the capital they need regardless of the political climate.

For businesses operating across the US-Canada border or considering expansion into either market, Fundfi 's established expertise in navigating the political and economic intricacies of both countries offers a valuable resource beyond traditional financing options.

Through its commitment to flexible, revenue-based funding models and deep cross-border expertise, Fundfi Merchant Funding remains well-positioned to help North American businesses thrive amid the evolving political relationship between the United States and Canada.

Media Contact:

Company name: Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC

Contact Name: Sasha Kandinov

Website: https://www.fundfimerchantfunding.com/

Official email ID: sasha@fundfimerchantfunding.com

