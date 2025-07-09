New Heart-Pounding Thriller Following A Web Of Lies In The Glittering World Of Real Estate Keeps Readers On The Edges Of Their Seats

Charleston, SC, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Knox L’Estrange, along with Palmetto Publishing, announces the release of his new book, The Last Deed.

Zane Cole, a well-known and celebrated real estate mogul in Atlanta, vanishes under mysterious circumstances and FBI agent Daniel Murphy, an agent known for his relentless determination, is placed on the case.

As Murphy discovers more about his victim’s life, he discovers this case is anything but straightforward. Behind Cole’s success lies a tangled web of secrets and at the center of it all is Amin Vakili, Cole’s enigmatic business partner whose charm masks a darker side.

“There is a clear tone of good and evil [in The Last Deed],” said the author. “The good side reflects integrity, honesty, and truth seeking. The evil side reflects lies, greed and murder. I would imagine that any thriller fiction fan would enjoy the book.”

Murphy starts to unravel a trail of deceit that stretches far beyond the glitzy world of real estate and into a deadly conspiracy. In a game where nothing is as it seems, every move could cost him everything.

About the Author:

Knox L’Estrange, an avid fiction writer, channels his passion into creating riveting crime thrillers and hair-raising horror stories. A Chicago native, he grew up in Atlanta's dynamic metropolitan area where he discovered his love for writing. L’Estrange, a Kennesaw State University graduate, derives inspiration from his favorite author, Stephen King. When he's not writing, he indulges in reading, hiking, fitness activities, and traveling with his wife and pets. In 2021, he successfully completed the demanding Ironman triathlon in Panama City Beach, Florida. L'Estrange applies the same tenacity into his writing, crafting narratives that keep readers on edge.

