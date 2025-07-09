HNL Lab Medicine Named Empowering Women Award Recipient for 2025

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine has been named a recipient of the 2025 Empowering Women Award by Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal, in recognition of its strong commitment to advancing gender equity in healthcare and the sciences.

The Empowering Women Awards recognize companies that back up their commitments with real action in hiring, promoting, mentoring, and supporting women across all areas of business. Winners were selected by a panel of judges from Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal based on measurable outcomes like leadership advancement, advocacy efforts, mentorship programs, and community engagement.

“The 2025 Empowering Women honorees invest in, elevate and support women leaders throughout the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania. They demonstrate tangible, innovative efforts to assist women in taking on new opportunities in business and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal. “We are pleased to honor these organizations that show a strong commitment to women leaders in the region.”

With women making up 74% of the workforce and 70% of leadership roles, HNL Lab Medicine has become a model for how to build meaningful career paths for women in the clinical laboratory industry. At HNL Lab Medicine, this includes a company-wide mentorship program, a Leadership Excellence Program with 67% female participation, and the School of Phlebotomy, which provides paid training and certification to women beginning healthcare careers. So far, all scholarship recipients in this year’s program have been women.

The organization also partners with local schools and nonprofits to support young women and marginalized communities. Programs like the Student Immersion Program and its involvement in United Way’s Community Schools initiative bring hands-on science and healthcare education to students who may not otherwise have access.

“This recognition reflects years of intentional work to ensure that women have real access to opportunity,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Marketing at HNL Lab Medicine. “We’re proud of the impact we’ve made and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

“Our team isn’t just talking about equity. They’re building systems to make it real,” said Anderson. “From our lab benches to our boardroom, women are leading innovation, patient care, and strategy. This award is more than a milestone. It’s a sign that our mission to elevate women is working and worth expanding.”

The Empowering Women Awards will be held in conjunction with the Women’s Leadership Summit on August 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, 701 Penn Street in Reading. The event includes networking, a panel discussion, and an awards ceremony honoring the companies working to change the landscape for women in business. The Experience Sponsor is S&T Bank. For more information and updated sponsorship information about the Empowering Women Awards, visit lvb.com/event/empowering-women/ or cpbj.com/event/empowering-women/.

Honorees will also be profiled in a special publication that will be inserted into the August 15 issue of Central Penn Business Journal and the August 25 issue of Lehigh Valley Business. The profiles will be available online at CPBJ.com and LVB.com.

For more information about HNL Lab Medicine or its community initiatives, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners’ hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

About Lehigh Valley Business

Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source with 38 years of journalistic excellence that breaks news daily on its website, LVB.com. It also publishes a print and online edition. In addition, Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts eight annual events, including Women of Influence, Icon Honors and Forty Under 40, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. Lehigh Valley Business facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Lehigh Valley Business and its sister publication, Central Penn Business Journal, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 41 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts nine annual events, including Women of Influence, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

