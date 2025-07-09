OC WASTE & RECYCLING EARNS FOUR NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Santa Ana, California, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has received four National Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo), recognizing the department’s leadership in environmental education, resource recovery, sustainable waste management, and operational safety.

The following programs were honored for their innovation and community impact:

EcoChallenge Enhances Sustainability and Benefits Youth

In partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, OCWR’s EcoChallenge program engages K–12 students and their families in environmental education aligned with California’s Senate Bill 1383 waste diversion goals. With hands-on lessons, family resources, and record-breaking participation in 2024, EcoChallenge builds lifelong environmental stewardship through fun, standards-based learning.

Transforming Waste into Resources: Mattress and Metal Recycling Program

OCWR’s landfills offer free, easy access for mattress and metal recycling, helping preserve landfill capacity and support the circular economy. By streamlining operations and increasing public engagement, the program has diverted more than 112,000 mattresses and 9,000 tons of metal, generating over $1.18 million in revenue.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers Enhance Sustainability and Benefit Residents

Four drive-up Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers (HHWCCs) across the County provide free, hands-free disposal for items like paint, batteries, and e-waste. With more than 155,000 vehicles served and nearly 8 million pounds of waste collected in 2024, these centers protect public health, prevent environmental harm, and promote reuse through the popular Materials Exchange Program.

Driving Continual Safety Improvement: Landfill Spotter Safety Training

OCWR launched a Spotter Safety Training program to reduce risk and enhance communication in high-traffic landfill zones. Developed by the Employee-Driven Safety Committee using the Kaizen model, the program introduced standardized hand signals, mentorship for new spotters, and improved safety outcomes—setting a new benchmark for the industry.

“These awards reflect the commitment of the OCWR team for continuous improvement, with the goal of driving real progress and community benefit,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “From protecting public health to building the next generation of environmental stewards, we are proud to deliver programs that support a more sustainable future.”

OCWR’s recognition is part of NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program, which honors innovative and effective county government initiatives across the nation in 18 categories, including sustainability, health, civic engagement, and public safety. The County of Orange brought home a total of 25 Achievement Awards from NACo—a testament to the County’s leadership, collaboration, and commitment to serving its communities through forward-thinking programs and services.

National Association of Counties (NACo)

The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. www.naco.org

OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at www.OCLandfills.com.

