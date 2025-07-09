Motorsport Games Celebrates Significant Month for Le Mans Ultimate and Studio 397

MIAMI, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) is today reporting on reaching key operational milestones for Le Mans Ultimate, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and RaceControl, the Company’s matchmaking and online racing system, which provides enhanced access to online features, including championships, extended registration periods, and priority driver reports.

June was a pivotal month for the FIA World Endurance Championship as the biggest motorsport endurance event of the year in real-life took place – the 24 Hours of Le Mans, from which Le Mans Ultimate draws its name and inspiration. Motorsport Games and Studio 397 B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Studio 397”), planned and executed significant activities, updates and promotion around this extraordinary event.

On June 10, Motorsport Games delivered a large update, bringing support for Teams and Driver Swaps along with Custom Liveries for RaceControl Pro subscribers – the Company’s online ecosystem platform that supports optional subscriptions for power-users, granting additional features. Following this, on June 13, the Company announced an official release date for the game to transition to “version 1.0” full release away from Early Access, adding two new cars free for all players (Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR LMH and Mercedes AMG LMGT3 Evo). Finally, Studio 397 confirmed the addition of the European Le Mans Series to the game as an expansion to the existing agreement with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The net result of June activity has resulted in new heights for the growing Le Mans Ultimate racing simulator title. Firstly, reaching an all-time peak concurrent player count– higher than the initial launch levels in February 2024 and over double that in the previous month. This latest title in the Company’s portfolio has also set a record for a Studio 397 product by generating revenues over the past eighteen months approximately eleven times faster than the prior racing title, rFactor 2. Similarly, subscriptions to the RaceControl service, which provides additional support to all our titles including Le Mans Ultimate, grew by 148% in June 2025 compared to the prior month, breaking all monthly revenue records since the new service was deployed in December 2024.

“We continue to be encouraged by the positive reception of the game, as evidenced by the achievements during this significant month for the title” commented Stephen Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games.

Hood continued, “With the version 1.0 release set to follow shortly with new exciting content on July 22, alongside quality of life fixes, followed by new licensed content in the form of the European Le Mans Series, not to mention the much requested Career Mode confirmed to be in development and expected to be delivered in early 2026, we are delighted with the upward trajectory of both product and service performance.”

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

