KBR Announces Leadership Change

HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today announced that Byron Bright has resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will leave the company on July 11, 2025.

KBR would like to thank Mr. Bright for his 15 years of dedicated service. He has been an integral part of KBR’s transformation and success, and we wish him well in his next chapter.

In January 2025, KBR announced a realignment of its portfolio into two business segments, Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) and Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS). In connection with this realignment, Mr. Bright moved into the COO role from his previous position as President of MTS, and the company appointed new leadership for the MTS business segment. Doug Hill became President of KBR’s Readiness & Sustainment business, and Mark Kavanaugh became President of KBR’s Defense, Intel and Space portfolio globally. Mr. Hill and Mr. Kavanaugh have each served in multiple executive leadership positions at KBR for over eight years, are members of KBR’s Executive Leadership Team and will now report directly to the CEO alongside Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR’s STS business.

As a result of Messrs. Hill and Kavanaugh’s leading MTS, KBR expects no operational disruption in the MTS business or the broader KBR portfolio as a result of Mr. Bright’s departure.

"We wish Byron the very best for the future, and I personally would like to thank him for all he has contributed to KBR," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "Recent events present an opportunity to reset MTS with a strong focus on growth, margin expansion and continued execution with excellence in our core businesses."

Further details will be provided on KBR's Q2 2025 earnings call, which is scheduled for July 31, 2025. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR’s website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 301084.

